Seatrade Cruise Asia and Seatrade Maritime Crew Connect Global Return

[By: Seatrade Cruise]

Seatrade Cruise, the cruise industry’s leading annual platform for collaborating, innovating and connecting, announces the return of Seatrade Cruise Asia this November.

Serving as a platform for industry stakeholders across Asia, the event will convene in Manila, the Philippines on 12-13 November.

This year Seatrade Cruise Asia will co-locate with Seatrade Maritime Crew Connect Global, the premier gathering for professionals in marine crewing and seafarer welfare, at Shangri-La The Fort, Manilla in the Philippines.

Seatrade Cruise Asia, taking place over two days, will feature a table-top exhibition and conference, bringing together key cruise and tourism leaders and stakeholders from the international and regional community to discuss a wide range of topics including the State of the Asian Cruise Industry, the tenacity of the Asia cruise sector, expansion of cruise operations throughout the region and sustainable development.

"These are exciting times for cruising in Asia as more ships are being deployed throughout the region, source markets expanding and the return of homeporting operations from mainland China. The opportunities for cruise lines, ports, destinations, service providers and suppliers are palpable," said Mary Bond, Group Director – Seatrade Cruise.

Seatrade Maritime Crew Connect Global will bring together prominent figures from the shipping industry to address the pressing issues, trends, and challenges facing seafarers worldwide. With a comprehensive three-day conference and a Supplier Showcase Expo, attendees can expect to explore the latest advancements in recruitment, training, wellbeing, technology, satellite, and onboard management services.

“As major global disruptions and increased sustainability pressure continue to pose new challenges to both the seafarer of today and tomorrow, we believe the co-location of Seatrade Maritime Crew Connect Global and Seatrade Cruise Asia is a timely opportunity that will truly benefit both the general maritime and cruise industry,” said Chris Morley, Group Director – Seatrade Maritime.

“We’re excited by the potential impact of this collaboration and look forward to welcoming attendees to Manila later this year,” added Bond and Morley.

For more information about visiting or exhibiting at Seatrade Cruise Asia, visit www.seatradecruiseevents.com/ asia.

For more information about Seatrade Maritime Crew Connect Global, including the latest information on the 2024 Crew Connect Global Awards, please visit www.crew-connect-global.com.