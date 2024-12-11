Seaspan Selects KVH to Equip Fleet with OneWeb Low Earth Orbit Solution

[By: KVH Industries, Inc.]

KVH Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: KVHI), today announced that Seaspan Corporation (Seaspan), a world leading independent containership lessor, has signed an agreement to equip its fleet with the OneWeb advanced low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite offering from KVH.

This marks the next step in Seaspan’s drive to deliver shore-like internet connectivity at sea, supporting its digital transformation strategy and augmenting its fleet’s existing LEO services.

Chad Impey, Senior Vice President for Global Sales at KVH, commented, “We are proud to support Seaspan with the planned deployment of OneWeb service and hardware as part of our full integrated KVH ONE® multi-orbit, multi-channel network solution. It is the most recent example of our long-time, beneficial partnership in support of Seaspan’s innovative leadership, which has included the delivery of crew welfare content, advanced VSAT technology, and now a versatile hybrid solution using groundbreaking LEO technology that delivers affordable high data speeds, low latency, and outstanding performance.”

As an early adopter of LEO technologies, Seaspan is the first major owner/operator of container ships to partner with KVH for its OneWeb solution. Seaspan’s OneWeb rollout will further strengthen the fleet’s data connectivity infrastructure, enabling Seaspan to leverage advanced technologies and high bandwidth-demanding applications, including solutions such as cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) technology, which were previously unsuitable for maritime use.



“Our partnership with KVH for OneWeb services aligns with our strategy of providing a best-in-class communication experience across our fleet,” said Garret Wong, Vice President of Information Technology. "This initiative brings us closer to realizing shore-like connectivity at sea while enhancing efficiency, safety and seafarer welfare.”

Adrian Alb, head of IT Operations at Seaspan added, “LEO satellite technologies have set a new benchmark for vessel communications, offering high-bandwidth, low latency, and reliability far beyond traditional marine satellite solutions.

This collaboration with KVH aligns with our goal of enhancing provider diversity and minimizing geographical blackout zones, further bolstering the robustness of our satellite communications infrastructure.”