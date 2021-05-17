Seafarer Training Survey Gathers Feedback on Training Programme

Image courtesy of MCA

Seafarers' views on the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s training programme are being taken into consideration as part of an ongoing commitment to review and improve what is offered.

A survey of seafarers right across the board, were asked for their views on the Certificate of Competency requirements to see whether there were any changes that could be made without compromising the standards required internationally.

The Seafarer Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) survey was carried out amongst seafaring officers, engineers and ETOs (Electro-Technical Officers).

Competency requirements – as required by the International Convention on Standards of Training to obtain a Certificate of Competency – are part of a constant assessment of training to ensure the highest standards.

Respondents said they felt the competency requirements of the current STCW framework were still completely relevant but offered some suggestions which they thought might improve and boost the training programme.

The survey was conducted during 2020 and the responses, which were received from more than 500 participants, will be fed into the ongoing programme review.

Ajit Jacob, Chief Examiner of UK Seafarer Services, said: “This survey is an invaluable resource which will help shape MCA policy and proposals at international forums moving forward.

“The feedback collected from the survey will greatly assist in modernising and improving seafarer training. This is in line with our goal to ensure that the UK continues to lead the way in maritime safety, growth, and innovation.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.