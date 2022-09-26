Seafarer Abandonment Webinar

Cases of ship abandonment are at record levels, leaving seafarers or fishers stranded in perilous situations – often completely on their own.

Please join global maritime network Stella Maris on September 27th at 7:30PM BST for an online panel discussion about this important issue.

You will hear from: Ian Urbina, Director of The Outlaw Ocean Project, Jan de Boer, Senior Legal Officer at the International Maritime Organisation, and Stella Maris chaplains around the world.

There will be time to ask questions to the panel if you would like to.

Register at https://www.stellamaris.org. uk/abandonment-webinar/

