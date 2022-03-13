SeaDream Yacht Club Unveils New Images of Yacht Renovations

[By: SeaDream Yacht Club]

SeaDream Yacht Club recently announced a more than $10 million dramatic upgrade and renovation project for twin yachts SeaDream I and SeaDream II. The project is now complete on board SeaDream II, and on March 26 SeaDream I goes into drydock for 54 days in Lisbon, Portugal to undergo identical renovations as SeaDream II.

A recent onboard photo shoot has resulted in a glorious new collection of images showcasing the beauty of SeaDream II and serves as a precursor to SeaDream I’s upgrade. Quotes from recent SeaDream II guests such as “Love all the updates,” “New spaces are outstanding,” “Simply beautiful,” and “First class” affirm the modernization is significant and pleasing.

Founded in 2001, SeaDream Yacht Club’s 56-stateroom twin yachts are highly regarded for their 5-star service, award-winning cuisine, and intimate onboard ambiance, with all activities offered in the open air. The renovation project includes numerous touchpoints, with each upgrade designed to align with the desires of today’s luxury traveler. Under the care of renowned European architects and designers, these meticulously crafted renovations provide guests with state-of-the-art technology, functional and enhanced stateroom space, and luxurious lounging areas on all decks.

Just a few of the dozens of upgrades include:

Complete renovation of staterooms, starting from the bare steel, with the installation of all-new hardware and soft furnishings and streamlined storage areas that provide more comfortable, functional space.

State-of-the-art electrical upgrades in all staterooms, including USB/USBC charging ports, Wi-Fi, and sensor lighting—putting the world at guests’ fingertips.

New 55-inch LED TVs in all staterooms offering a wide selection of movies, TV channels, and infotainment system.

Gorgeous Bolidt® decking throughout all outside decks, a modern take on a centuries-old yachting tradition of durability and luxury.

New Seóra® Balinese Dream Beds, sun loungers, and stargazers handcrafted from timeless premium mahogany, complete with Loro Piana® Italian upholstery and cushions and bespoke Frette® Italian towels. GIOBAGNARA® serving trays deliver an elegant Italian finishing touch on the top deck.

New TUUCI® designer parasols and hammocks on all outside decks.

Thoughtful detailing in crystal, woven lines, silver ice buckets, and embroidered silk pajamas.

Two new couples Jacuzzis on Deck 6 forward provide unobstructed 360-degree views. Two new outdoor rain showers are perfect for cooling off after sunbathing.

New Instagram wall invites guests to create and share their stories with friends and family while on board.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.