SeaDream Yacht Club Commences Their Caribbean Season

Image courtesy of SeaDream

[By: SeaDream]

SeaDream Yacht Club’s twin mega yachts SeaDream I SeaDream II commence their Caribbean season, with SeaDream II sailing from San Juan, Puerto Rico on November 20th, and SeaDream I sailing from Bridgetown, Barbados on November 26th.

The upcoming warm-water Caribbean itineraries feature 41 voyages offering traditional yachting favorites such as St. Barts and Jost Van Dyke, as well as lesser-known, equally sublime spots in the Dominican Republic, the Grenadines, St. Lucia and more.SeaDream’s itineraries feature unique, less-visited, intimate harbors throughout the Caribbean including these idyllic ports of call: Norman Island, BVI; St. George's, Grenada; Mayreau, the Grenadines; Iles De Saintes, Guadeloupe; Rodney Bay, St. Lucia; Sandy Ground, Anguilla; Culebra, Puerto Rico; Charlestown, Nevis, and Saba to name just a few.

Most voyages are 7-days in duration and fares include gourmet dining, open bar, watersports, mountain bikes, and highly attentive service. Breakfast, lunch, and dinners are served al fresco, where the fresh air and beautiful scenery make each meal a delight. Enjoy cocktails at sunset on the pool deck,an after dinner digestif at the outdoor Top of The Yacht Bar with spectacular 360° views, then cozy up on a Balinese Dream Bed for spectacular stargazing.

As travelers return to sea, voyages have been filling quickly. Opportunities to explore the Caribbean with SeaDream this season are still available, and these voyages are not to be missed:

SeaDream I January 9-16,2022, sailing from Bridgetown, Barbados to Castries, St. Lucia Calling on the yacht harbor of Rodney Bay, St. Lucia; the French island of Martinique; the verdant island of Grenada; and three remote tropical islands of the Grenadines: Carriacou, Mayreau, and Bequia.

SeaDream I March 12-19, 2022, sailing from San Juan, Puerto Rico to La Romana, Dominican Republic Calling on the laid back village of Boqueron, Puerto Rico; the gorgeous Turks and Caicos Islands of Grand Turk and Providenciales. And featuring three unique calls on the island of Dominican Republic: Samana, Puerto Plata and Punta Cana.

SeaDream II April 10-17, 2022, sailing from Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas to Castries, St. Lucia Calling on the best of the British Virgin Islands: Tortola, Norman Island, and Jost Van Dyke; Anguilla with its picture-perfect beaches; chic St. Barts; Guadeloupe; and Dominica (known as the nature island).

The desire to travel in a more private way, to visit secluded islands and off-the-beaten path destinations has inspired past guests and new travelers alike, to book with SeaDream. Each yacht accommodates a maximum of only 56 couples. Dining on deck is a long-standing tradition aboard SeaDream, giving guests a beautiful view paired with gourmet cuisine and fresh air. Boasting the only Thai certified Spa at sea, the SeaDream Spa offers a vast array of pampering treatments including massages on deck.

Since resuming sailings in July?2021, the intimate 56-stateroom SeaDream I and SeaDream II have completed over 30 voyages and called on historic ports and charming yacht harbors in Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Montenegro, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey, and Ukraine.



