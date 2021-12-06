SeaDream Yacht Club Celebrates the Season with Savings

Image courtesy of SeaDream Yacht Club

[By: SeaDream Yacht Club]

SeaDream Yacht Club is celebrating the season with $1,000 per stateroom savings in their recently announced Sail-Away Event. With many voyages almost sold out, guests are encouraged to book soon to take advantage of savings offered on 14 select voyages in 2022.

An ideal gift, a SeaDream voyage creates memories that last a lifetime. Itineraries feature a curated collection of intimate, off-the-beaten-path yacht harbors and iconic ports of call in the Caribbean and Mediterranean. The twin mega-yachts SeaDream I & SeaDream II accommodate just 56 couples in all ocean view staterooms and suites. SeaDream is favored for its highly personalized, anticipatory service, abundant open deck space, gourmet dining al fresco, Thai-certified Spa, complimentary watersports, and creative shoreside adventures.

Discover the unspoiled Caribbean islands of the Grenadines, the idyllic Dominican Republic, chic St. Barts and much more. Caribbean voyages included in the limited time Sail-Away Event:

January 3-9, 2022 Bridgetown, Barbados roundtrip

January 9-16, 2022 Bridgetown, Barbados to Castries. St. Lucia

January 23-30, 2022 Marigot. St. Martin roundtrip

January 30-February 6, 2022 Marigot, St. Martin to Bridgetown, Barbados

March 12-19, 2022 San Juan, Puerto Rico to La Romana, Dominican Republic

March 19-26, 2022 La Romana, Dominican Republic to Marigot, St. Martin

March 27-April 3, 2022 San Juan, Puerto Rico roundtrip

December 8-15, 2022 Marigot. St. Martin to San Juan, Puerto Rico



Explore historic Mediterranean hideaways along the French and Italian Riviera. Sip Limoncello in Capri, visit Pompeii, or try your luck in Monte Carlo. Mediterranean voyages included in the limited time Sail-Away Event:

October 15-22, 2022 Civitavecchia (Rome) roundtrip

October 22-30, 2022 Valletta, Malta to Civitavecchia (Rome)

October 29-November 5, 2022 Nice, France roundtrip

October 30-November 7, 2022 Civitavecchia (Rome) to Barcelona, Spain

November 5-13, 2022 Nice, France to Malaga, Spain

November 7-14 Barcelona, Spain to Malaga, Spain

The special savings of $1,000 per stateroom is in US dollars and applicable to new bookings on select 2022 voyages. This offer may not be combinable with other savings. Contact your Travel Advisor or SeaDream Yacht Club for combinability, terms & conditions. Savings offer is subject to availability and may change without notice.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.