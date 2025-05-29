SeacatLine Expands Service to Port Tampa Bay with Addition of M/V Progreso

[By: Port Tampa Bay]

Port Tampa Bay is pleased to announce the expansion of SeacatLine’s Costa Rica–Tampa container service with an additional vessel, the M/V Progreso, enhancing its weekly schedule with a third bi-weekly sailing and reinforcing its role as a vital trade link between Florida and Central America.

M/V Progreso together with M/V Pia Express will increase the capacity on the Tuesday/Wednesday weekly SeacatLine’s service with a 5-day transit time between Moin, Costa Rica, and Port Tampa Bay’s PLRS terminal, operating and supporting additional cargo volume in both directions.

In addition, SeacatLine has announced a scheduling update to the M/V Juice Express, which will now operate on a fortnightly schedule, calling every other Thursday/Friday in both Moin and Tampa, creating a second bi-weekly sailing option for shippers.

The M/V Progreso will make her inaugural call at Port Tampa Bay on May 27, 2025, and is scheduled to arrive in Puerto Moin on June 4, 2025.

“We’re proud to continue growing with Seatrade and SeacatLine, whose long-term commitment strengthens Port Tampa Bay’s role in the U.S.–Central America trade corridor,” said Paul Anderson, President & CEO of Port Tampa Bay. “This expanded service provides even more value and reliability for our regional importers and exporters.”

“Costa Rica remains a vital trading partner, and this improved frequency and flexibility with multiple vessels allows us to better serve our customers across Florida and the broader Southeast U.S. The addition of the MV Progresso service, addresses the strong demand by shippers and distributors looking for this superior supply chain option, into Central Florida’s distribution hub,” added Raul Alfonso, Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer.

SeacatLine, a division of the Curacao-based Seatrade Group, is one of the world’s leading refrigerated shipping companies, offering specialized reefer and dry container transport, as well as break-bulk and project cargo solutions.

Port Logistics Refrigerated Services (PLRS) continues to provide terminal and stevedoring services at Port Tampa Bay for SeacatLine. The facility features a 135,000-square-foot cold storage warehouse, 168 reefer plugs (and expanding), on-site fumigation services, and a dedicated berth with two mobile harbor cranes, offering shippers unmatched cold chain capabilities.

Port Tampa Bay is Florida’s largest and most diversified port, supporting a wide range of cargoes including bulk, break-bulk, containerized, and refrigerated goods, in addition to serving as a major cruise homeport and a hub for shipbuilding and repair.