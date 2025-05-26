Seacap Becomes the World’s First Capital Partner for Shore Power

[By: Seacap]

Today marks the launch of Seacap – a new, specialised company designed to make it significantly easier for ports to carry out the investments required for a green and future-oriented infrastructure. Seacap is the first capital partner globally to focus specifically on sustainable ports – with an emphasis on shore power and zero- emission port development.

Removing the financing barrier

Behind the initiative is an experienced team with deep expertise in finance, the maritime sector, and green solutions. The company has entered into a partnership with a leading European investment fund, providing Seacap with access to more than EUR 300 million earmarked for shore power and green port infrastructure across Europe – as well as the financial strength to serve as a long-term partner for ports aiming to decarbonise.

"We’ve developed a model that removes the biggest barrier: access to capital. Our solutions make it possible to act today – not five or ten years from now," say Robert Svendsen and Styrk Bekkenes, two of the founders behind Seacap.

Seacap focuses on both shore power and other forms of green port infrastructure – for both new and existing facilities. The company takes a long-term view and is ready to support extensions, upgrades, and multi-phase port investments over time.

Freeing up capital and boosting competitiveness

Partnering with Seacap offers key benefits to ports that:

Want to attract more vessel calls and generate new revenue – while quickly complying with regulatory requirements

Need a unified financing structure for both upgrades and new construction

Seek to free up capital for other strategic purposes

Are publicly owned and must balance social responsibilities and public budgets

"Many ports are municipally owned, with competing investment needs in schools, healthcare, and core infrastructure. With Seacap, green port development doesn’t have to compete with other vital public projects," say Bekkenes and Svendsen, emphasising the flexibility of the company’s approach:

"We offer a simple structure and long-term certainty – allowing ports to take control of their green transition. It is good for the municipal owners, for the climate, and for the users of our ports who are increasingly demanding green solutions for their vessels."

Accelerating the green shift in maritime

The demand for zero-emission, future-ready port infrastructure is growing rapidly, and government schemes such as subsidies for shore power installations have now been phased out. As a result, ports are left on their own to shoulder the green shift required to meet stricter demands from the EU, increased expectations from national authorities, and growing pressure and stronger commitments to green solutions from shipping companies and cruise operators.

Many port areas are also being planned for a future as energy hubs – hubs for sea and land transport that supply, store, and produce electricity and zero-emission fuels. This is where Seacap aims to play a key role.

"We want to act as an accelerator for the transition to zero-emission solutions in the maritime industry. Today, the willingness among European ports is strong, but the ability to make the necessary investments is still low. By removing the financing barrier, we make it possible for ports to stay ahead and position themselves for a zero-emission future – without tying up equity or taking on investment risk,” says Svendsen.

Seacap has ambitions for Norway to serve as the starting point for a wider European green infrastructure initiative. With some of the world’s most advanced electrification policies, Norway represents a strong home market – and a natural launchpad for scaling across Europe.

“It’s only natural that Norway leads the way,” says Svendsen. “The country is at the forefront of transport electrification – but our focus is truly pan-European. This is where the green port transition must accelerate, and we’re ready to help lead it.”