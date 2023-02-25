Seabourn “The Suite Life Event"

Seabourn Cruises,

Savings Of Up To 25% On All Suite Categories On Select Sailings Through 2024

Seabourn Cruises, the leader in ultra-luxury ocean voyages and expedition travel, invites guests to enjoy the “suite” life and sail in style with its second annual “The Suite Life Event,” featuring incredible savings on Seabourn sailings through 2024, including Seabourn Pursuit, the second of the line’s two new purpose-built expedition vessels scheduled to launch in 2023.

Guests who take advantage of “The Suite Life Event” can enjoy the following exceptional offers:

up to 15% off Seabourn’s ocean voyages

up to 25% off on expedition voyages

a 15% deposit (valid only in US, Canada and Australia markets)

“As the new year calls for new adventures, our Suite Life Event is the perfect time to make exciting travel plans in 2023,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “What better way to explore the world than on a Seabourn voyage? Our phenomenal team will provide unforgettable ‘Seabourn Moments’ and guests will experience life-changing moments as they sail the high seas in ultra-luxury style.”

Seabourn’s The Suite Life Event applies to more than 600 worldwide 2023-2024 voyages, visiting hundreds of destinations on all seven continents. Destinations include Alaska, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific, Asia, Arabia & India, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, South America, Canada & New England, Hawaii, the Pacific Coast, and the Transatlantic, as well as expedition voyages on Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit to the Arctic, Antarctica, British Isles, Amazon and more. A complete listing of the sailings, savings and amenities can be viewed on Seabourn’s website.

Sample sailings available with “The Suite Life Event” include:

7-Day Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage: Seabourn Odyssey will sail from Juneau to Vancouver on June 2, 2023, visiting various locations in Alaska such as Tracy/Endicott Arm, Wrangell, Rudyerd Bay (Misty Fjords), and in Canada such as Prince Rupert, and Alert Bay, and beyond.

14-Day North Cape & Majestic Fjords: Seabourn Ovation will depart from Copenhagen, Denmark on June 11, 2023, and sail to Norway, exploring ports in Tromso, Storstappen Island, Stavanger and more with scenic cruising through fjords such as Nordfjord and Sognefjord.

15-Day Greenland & Iceland: Vikings & Volcanoes: Guests will sail roundtrip from Reykjavik, Iceland, aboard Seabourn Venture and sail off to explore Norse archaeological sites, Greenland's icebergs and deep-cut fjords, massive glaciers and more alongside the ship’s Expedition Team. Departure dates: June 17 and July 29, 2023.

7-Day Mediterranean Medley: Departing from Barcelona on October 29, 2023, Seabourn Ovation will explore a number of charming ports and destinations along the Rivieras in Spain, France and Italy.

For even greater value, “The Suite Life Event” may be combined with other Seabourn promotions, including “Seabourn Club Savings,” offering 5% savings on select sailings for Seabourn Club Guests.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships with one under construction. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit scheduled to enter service in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

TRAVEL UPDATE

In light of the recent attacks by Russia in Ukraine, Seabourn will be modifying our itineraries in the coming week once alternative ports can be confirmed. We will advise guests of the changes as soon as this process is complete. At Seabourn, our top priority is compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew members, shoreside employees and the people in the places we touch. We stand for peace.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.