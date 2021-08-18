Seably Welcomes Rikke Olsen, Business Development Director for EMEA

Seably, the global online marketplace for bespoke maritime training, welcomes Rikke Louise Haugen Olsen in her new role as Seably Business Development Director for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. Rikke is a strong champion for technology and the empowerment of seafarers through accessible personal development and training. Her unique commercial, digital and maritime background will strengthen and enrich the growing, diverse and accomplished Seably leadership team.

Rikke is a seasoned Client Director who has occupied senior roles in sales and development in both shipping and commercial operations. Rikke qualified as a dual officer from Denmark’s leading institution for marine education, the Maritime School Svendborg International Maritime Academy (SIMAC). She is also a graduate of the prestigious Copenhagen Business School in

Denmark and highly skilled in Customer Service, Coaching, Customer Satisfaction, Sales Management, HR and Change Management.

Rikke’s move to Seably is a natural progression building on her experiences in digital platforms, the maritime industry and her strong championing of the empowerment of the seafarer. As Rikke said, “Our ability to develop ourselves is very important and Seably is all about giving power back to the seafarer. Career progression within the maritime industry is mostly driven by the shipping companies. Through virtual and digital platforms such as Seably, seafarers can develop their own personal plan for development and promotion. They can follow this plan at their own time, pace and place.”

She continued, “Seably presents a win-win situation for both shipping companies and the seafarers. It also moves above and beyond the expected training on compliance and safety on land and at sea. I am delighted to be part of the Seably team and I am convinced of its aims, use of technology and growth plans for the global marketplace. Seably is changing the maritime sector. I consider it to be a strong offer for the industry that is making quality virtual training and development accessible to all, anywhere and at any time. I look forward to contributing to this journey with my unique background in technology, commercial and maritime industries.”

Seably was created by seafarers for seafarers. It is an innovative global online platform that offers exclusive and in-depth quality content. It delivers effective immersive learning for the maritime sector in a unique, digitalised, and online format virtually anywhere in the world.

Andrea Lodola, CEO of the Swedish-owned Seably platform said, “With Rikke joining our leadership team within the EMEA region, we continue to strengthen our internal expertise. Rikke is a recognised specialist in her field and brings a unique mix to Seably. We are delighted to have her on our team. As a premier destination for seafarers and shipping companies globally, Rikke will work with and support shipping companies and seafarers with their participation within the virtual and digital Seably marketplace.”



