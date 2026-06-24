Scylla Shipping Sets More Sustainable Future with Corvus Battery Systems

[By: Corvus Energy]

Corvus Energy is proud to announce that it has been awarded the contract to deliver Energy Storage Systems (ESS) for two new river cruise vessels from Scylla Shipping: Riviera Reflection and Harmonie.

Investing in a modern fleet with battery hybrid propulsion

Scylla Shipping continues to invest in innovative, future-oriented technology as it expands its modern fleet. With advanced battery systems from Corvus Energy, the vessels will be able to enter and moor in ports emission?free for shorter periods, while also benefiting from improved performance during lock operations and canal transits. The batteries additionally enable effective peak shaving, allowing hotel load and bow-thruster operations to be supported by a single generator.

The contract was officially signed this week during Advanced Maritime Technology in Amsterdam, underscoring the strong collaboration between the two companies and their shared commitment to sustainable river cruising. With these two new orders, Corvus will have battery systems onboard 15 ships for Scylla Shipping.

Enormous potential for reducing emissions from inland waterway transport

“There is enormous potential for reducing emissions from inland waterway transport, and Scylla Shipping is clearly leading the way,” says Koen Boerdijk, Corvus Energy. “We are very proud to once again be chosen as their battery supplier. These new orders not only confirm the strong and sustainable cooperation between our companies, but also underline the proven efficiency of our battery systems in daily operation.”

Corvus Energy will deliver its Orca Energy Storage System (ESS) for the two new vessels. The Orca system is fully ES-TRIN approved, meaning it complies with the European Standard for Technical Requirements for Inland Navigation vessels. This certification ensures that the battery system meets all safety, design and performance criteria required for operation on Europe’s inland waterways.

Operating on a single generator with battery support significantly reduces engine starts and stops. This results in less wear, fewer operating hours and lower fuel consumption. At the same time, emissions and noise levels are reduced—an important benefit for passengers, crew and the communities along Europe’s rivers.

“Through further electrification and the use of advanced battery systems, we are taking concrete steps toward emission-free sailing,” says Bart Vos, Technical Director Newbuild & Renovation, Scylla Shipping. “The combination of generator optimization and battery support makes our ships more efficient, more sustainable and ready for the future.”