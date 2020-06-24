SCHOTTEL Presents a Retractable Variant of its Successful Rim Thruster

Covering the power range up to 500 kW, the SRT-R offers many advantages, such as low noise emissions and tailor-made solutions for a wide range of applications By The Maritime Executive 06-23-2020 02:38:41

Spay, Germany, 23 June 2020 – With its SCHOTTEL Retractable Rim Thruster, the German propulsion expert has launched a newly developed variant of its proven rim thruster (SRT). Covering the power range up to 500 kW, the SRT-R offers many advantages, such as low noise emissions and tailor-made solutions for a wide range of applications. Optimized by CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics), the internal propeller blades are hydrodynamically designed to be highly resistant to cavitation.



Satisfies any requirement and operation profile

The SRT-R is able to cover a thrust radius of 360 degrees. This not only makes it more versatile, but also allows it to be optimally adapted to any requirement and operation profile, including DP operation or as a take-home device. In retracted position, no additional flow resistance is generated.



Like the SRT, the SRT-R also features low-level noise and vibration. This makes the thruster particularly suitable for all vessels regularly carrying passengers, such as yachts or cruise vessels with high demands on comfort.



More manoeuvrability with SRT-RT

The retractable rim thruster is also available as an RT variant. This means that in retracted position it also functions as a transverse thruster, making it highly effective in shallow water. Characterized by improved manoeuvrability, its range of application extends from brief docking and casting-off in ports to continuous operation with dynamic positioning; for example, for following the sun in DP mode for yacht applications. It also stands out due to its short response time to steering commands that make precise dynamic positioning easier at all times.



Space-saving and low-weight thruster

The SCHOTTEL Rim Thruster, one of SCHOTTEL’s latest developments, is an electric propulsion system. The electric motor stator is installed in the outer part of the tunnel, while the propeller blades are attached to the inside of the rotor. This results in a space-saving and low-weight thruster. It converts electric power directly into propulsion power. Surrounding water permanently cools the electric motor, preventing it from overheating.



Thanks to its robust design, the SRT guarantees that maintenance efforts are effectively reduced. Furthermore, it is suitable for new builds and retrofits due to its compact design and simple installation.



Operation with biodegradable oils made possible

Offering the option of using biodegradable oils, vessels with the SRT-R are compliant with the current VGP regulations of the US Environmental Protection Agency.



The first SCHOTTEL Rim Thruster units as well as the retractable variant are already proving their reliable operation on different types and sizes of vessels.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.