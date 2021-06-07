SCHOTTEL EcoPellers for China's First Ice-Breaking Beacon Vessel

Image courtesy of SCHOTTEL

SCHOTTEL has supplied main and auxiliary propulsion units for China’s first ice-breaking beacon vessel. “Haixun 156”, which will perform a wide range of tasks, has recently been launched by the contracted shipyard Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group, Hubei Province, China. It was ordered by the Tianjin Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) and is scheduled to enter operation in September 2021.

SCHOTTEL propulsion package

The main propulsion of the beacon vessel consists of a pair of diesel-driven SCHOTTEL EcoPellers type SRE 460 (1,800 kW each) featuring a four-bladed propeller with a diameter of 2.4 metres. To enhance manoeuvrability and provide DP capabilities, the new build is equipped with a SCHOTTEL TransverseThruster type STT 1 (500 kW). With this thruster configuration, it reaches a free sailing speed of 14.5 knots.

The azimuth thrusters of “Haixun 156” are ice-strengthened according to Chinese ice class CCS 2 (corresponding to Finnish-Swedish ice class 1B). This enables the vessel to break through ice as thick as 0.6 metres, guaranteeing emergency responses in North China's waters even under extreme weather conditions. Especially when operating in ice, maximum manoeuvrability is of particular importance.

Highly efficient, sustainable, versatile

Due to the particularly effective combination of powerful propeller thrust and course-stabilizing fin, the SCHOTTEL EcoPeller fulfils all the requirements of a modern high-performance propulsion unit. The hydrodynamically optimized design allows the EcoPeller to generate maximum steering forces and enables top values in terms of overall efficiency and course stability. This reduces fuel consumption and ensures both lower operating costs and emissions.

Operating for the Navigational Security Center

With a length of 74.9 metres and a width of 14.3 metres, the vessel has a displacement of 2,400 tonnes. “Haixun 156” will be deployed for setting up, removing, swapping and maintaining navigation aid facilities at ports and on navigation routes in North China.

The Tianjin Port's aids to navigation (AtoN) system is fairly dense, and growing rapidly. The MSA Beihai Navigational Security Center's Tianjin Aids to Navigation system is responsible for the maintenance of all navaids within the Tianjin area.



