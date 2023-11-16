SCHOTTEL Australia Partners with Fremantle Foundry and Engineering

[By: SCHOTTEL Australia]

SCHOTTEL Australia and propulsion systems repair specialist Fremantle Foundry and Engineering Co. Pty Ltd (FFE) signed a service agreement. This cooperation will expand the SCHOTTEL service network and strengthen OEM-quality repairs for SCHOTTEL products in Western Australia.

Ensured professionality, onshore and offshore

FFE provides expert marine maintenance both onshore in its modern workshops and offshore. The company which was founded in 1902 is an accredited NATA (National Association of Testing Authorities) facility as well as a DNV-certified fabrication workshop. Fifteen mechanical technicians with up to 30 years of experience ensure the professional services of FFE.

A common goal: support for SCHOTTEL customers

Victor Zhang, Managing Director of SCHOTTEL Australia, sums up the new partnership as follows: “Two companies with a long heritage and strong experience in propulsion systems have now joined forces with the common goal of supporting SCHOTTEL customers in Australia and keeping their fleets up and running with minimum downtime.”

Expanding the service network

With more than 100 sales and service stations already in place around the globe, SCHOTTEL is further expanding its service network, aiming for ever greater proximity of its service and repair sites to its customers. Experienced professionals provide individual services throughout a vessel’s entire life cycle, ensuring maximum equipment availability and efficiency. In addition, SCHOTTEL’s After Sales Service offers customized repair solutions and 24/7 spare parts delivery.