Schlumberger Awarded Contract for Ugandan Onshore Oil Development

[By: Schlumberger]

Schlumberger announced today that it has been awarded an extensive contract for drilling, completions and production services by TotalEnergies for its Tilenga onshore oil development in Uganda.

The scope of the contract includes the provision of directional drilling services, upper completions, lower completions, artificial lift solutions, and wellheads for the Tilenga development, which comprises six fields with up to 426 wells, which will be developed across 31 wellpads.

“The Tilenga project is strategically significant to accelerated economic growth in Uganda. Schlumberger has committed to a comprehensive national content development plan, supporting TotalEnergies with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and in-country value creation. This will be achieved through local capacity building, localization of supply chain, education development, HSE stewardship, and digital enablement,” said Wallace Pescarini, president, Offshore Atlantic, Schlumberger.

Drilling activities are expected to begin in Q4 2022.

