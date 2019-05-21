SCA Honors Congressional Leaders for Supporting U.S. Shipbuilding

By MarEx 2019-05-21

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA), the national trade association representing the U.S. shipyard industry, held their annual Spring General Membership Meeting in Washington, D.C. on May 15-16. At the meeting, SCA honored Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) and House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio (D-OR) with the organizations’ prestigious Maritime Leadership Award, which are given to exemplary leaders from Congress who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and support of the U.S. shipbuilding and repair industry.

“We applaud Senator Collins and Chairman DeFazio for their leadership in Congress in support of the U.S. shipbuilding and repair industry. They are champions for the skilled men and women who maintain the best-in-class commercial and military vessels, and they know the importance of fighting for strong shipyards for our nation’s defense and national security. We also commend the shipyards across our country that are setting exceptional safety standards, and we are proud to come together to celebrate our industry’s dedication to the health and safety of our workers,” said SCA President Matthew Paxton.

The Significant Safety Achievement, Excellence in Safety and Improvement in Safety awards are given annually for enhancement of operations and promotion of safety and accident prevention. This year at SCA’s Spring Meeting, 30 awards were given for exceptional safety practices:

SCA Award for Excellence in Safety

Austal USA (Mobile, Ala.)

BAE Systems Hawaii Shipyards (Honolulu, HI)

BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair (Jacksonville, Fla.)

BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair (Norfolk, Va.)

BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair (San Diego, Calif.)

Bollinger Shipyards (Lockport, La.)

Campbell Transportation Company, Inc. (Houston, Pa.)

Colonna’s Shipyard Inc. (Norfolk, Va.)

Detyens Shipyards Inc. (Charleston, S.C.)

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (Panama City, Fla.)

General Dynamics NASSCO (San Diego, Calif.)

Fincantieri Marinette Marine (Washington, DC)

M.A.R.R.S. of Alabama (Mobile, Ala.)

Performance Contracting, Inc. (Ashburn, Va.)

San Diego Marine (San Diego, Calif.)

Southwest Shipyard LP (Houston, TX)

Tecnico Corporation (Chesapeake, Va.)

Vigor Alaska Ketchikan (Ketchikan, Ark.)

Vigor Industrial (Portland, Ore.)

Vigor Works (Portland, Ore.)

SCA Award for Improvement in Safety

Austal USA (Mobile, Ala.)

BAE Systems Hawaii Shipyards (Honolulu, HI)

BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Bollinger Shipyards (Lockport, La.)

Fincantieri Marinette Marine (Washington, DC)

Tecnico Corporation (Chesapeake, Va.)

Campbell Transportation Company, Inc (Houston, Pa.)

Award for Significant Safety Achievement

M.A.R.R.S. of Alabama (Mobile, Ala.)

Southwest Shipyard LP (Houston, TX)

Campbell Transportation Company, Inc. (Houston, Pa.)

SCA actively ensures commitment to safety through its partnerships. SCA partners with the United States Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) through the National Alliance program, which promotes continued awareness and training of employees in the industry. In 2018, SCA was a proud Partner of the national Safe + Sound Campaign, which encourages every workplace in the U.S. to have a safety and health program.

Ahead of the meeting, SCA launched Shipbuilders.org, a site dedicated to sharing important policy and industry information about U.S. shipbuilding and repair industry and the supplier industrial base, as well as highlight the work and dedication of the men and women of the maritime and shipbuilding community.

