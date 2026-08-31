SC Ports Announces 1st Step to Deepen Channel to North Charleston Terminal

[By: South Carolina Ports]

South Carolina Ports and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District signed a feasibility study agreement today, marking the first step toward investigating additional depth to North Charleston Terminal, which is currently maintained at 48 feet.

Charleston Harbor already has the deepest harbor in the Southeast at 52 feet. The successful deepening of this stretch would enable all SC Ports’ container terminals to handle the biggest ship at any tide, further enhancing port competitiveness.

“Deepening this final stretch makes our port more competitive and supports our long-term plan to modernize and enhance North Charleston Terminal,” SC Ports President and CEO Micah Mallace said. “Having the deepest harbor in the Southeast ensures expedited logistics for port customers and enhances South Carolina’s competitiveness, helping to drive cargo growth and create jobs.”

Charleston Harbor was successfully deepened in 2022 to 52 feet — including up to SC Ports’ Wando and Leatherman Terminals — to accommodate two-way traffic and vessels sailing at any tide. Adding additional depth to this stretch of the Cooper River — between Leatherman and North Charleston Terminals — will complete the deepening project for the Port of Charleston.

Today’s agreement starts the Army Corps’ engineering, environmental and economic analysis of the proposed upper harbor deepening. Congress authorized the study in the Water Resources Development Act of 2024, and federal funding was included in the FY26 Federal Appropriations.

“SC Ports, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the SC Legislature and the Congressional delegation worked together for more than a decade to successfully deepen Charleston Harbor, giving South Carolina a lasting competitive advantage,” SC Ports Board Chairman Bill Stern said. “This next deepening effort aligns with the port’s mission to deliver projects that support economic growth and jobs throughout South Carolina.”

“Building on the success of the Charleston Harbor Post 45 Deepening Project, the Charleston District looks forward to continuing our collaboration with the South Carolina Ports Authority and stakeholders to evaluate options for improving navigation and to strengthen the economy of South Carolina and the nation,” said Lt. Col. Todd Mainwaring, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, commander.

Federal support:

“The agreement to begin a feasibility study to deepen the Upper Harbor shipping channel of Charleston Harbor is an important step forward for the Lowcountry and South Carolina’s economy. This project will help make sure the region remains an epicenter of the East Coast’s port system, supporting jobs, businesses, and manufacturers across our state. I am grateful to President Trump, the partnership of the South Carolina Ports Authority and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as well as the efforts of all those who have helped make this project possible.” – U.S. Senator Tim Scott

“The Port of Charleston is the economic engine of our state. Ensuring the harbor remains the deepest harbor in the Southeast preserves the Port’s competitiveness and efficiency by attracting the biggest container ships in the world. It’s vital we examine the feasibility of deepening the Upper Harbor. I look forward to reviewing its findings and working with stakeholders to make sure the federal government remains helpful and engaged.” – U.S. Senator Darline Graham