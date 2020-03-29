SASH Prevention Tools Available

By The Maritime Executive 03-29-2020 12:02:37

The Ship Operations Cooperative Program (SOCP) has available for immediate download Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment (SASH) Prevention tools for the maritime community without cost and include:

A Best Practices Guide (BPG) designed to identify and share the best practices used by maritime companies of all sizes to implement prevention-and-response policies for prohibited behaviors in the workplace, such as sexual assault, sexual harassment, retaliation, and others.

Interactive Computer Based Training (CBT) designed to help mariners and shore-based personnel better identify and prevent sexual assault, sexual harassment, retaliation, bullying, and other prohibited behaviors as well as assist industry efforts to promote a culture of zero tolerance for such behavior. The CBT easily integrates into any organization’s Learning Management System.

The Ship Operations Cooperative Program (SOCP) is a non-profit organization of maritime industry professionals working together to improve the safety, productivity, efficiency, security, and environmental performance of U.S. vessel operations. SOCP collaborated with its members, which include U.S. ship owners and operators, maritime unions, academies, training institutions, government agencies, and others, to solicit recommendations on the content of the best practices for the U.S. Merchant Marine industry. SOCP has provided its maritime industry expertise and guidance in creating these tools for the U.S. Merchant Marine.

The tools are available here .

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.