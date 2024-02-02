Sapura Acquires Exail Rovins Nano Inertial Navigation Systems

[By: Sapura]

Sapura, a leading Brazilian provider of subsea services, has recently acquired eight units of Exail Rovins Nano Inertial Navigation Systems (INS). Integrated into Sapura's fleet of remotely operated vehicles (ROV), Exail INS are intended to significantly enhance Sapura’s ROVs capabilities in offshore installation of subsea equipment.

Ensuring highly accurate navigation down to 6000 meters, Rovins Nano INS will help Sapura to lay flex pipes and deploy subsea hardware onto the seabed, such as templates and manifolds, rigid jumper spools or tie-in-spools. Rovins Nano, equipped with advanced sensors such as accelerometers and gyroscopes, will function as the central component in the ROV’s navigation and positioning system. It will play a vital role in determining the ROV's position, orientation, and velocity with precision, which is essential for the accurate positioning and installation of subsea equipment. This integration is set to optimize Sapura’s overall high operational standards such as efficiency and accuracy.

Felipe Jesus, ROV Manager at Sapura, highlighted, “Our decision to collaborate with Exail for this upgrade was motivated by the goal to modernize our existing systems using cutting-edge technology. The precision and reliability of Exail’s INS align perfectly with our commitment to excellence in subsea operations. This investment underscores our dedication to staying at the forefront of technology and delivering exceptional service to our clients”.

Thiago Montanari, Deputy Sales Director for South Europe & LATAM at Exail, commented, "Sapura sought a reliable, low-maintenance equipment solution that seamlessly aligns with client demands while upholding the highest standards of operational excellence. We are pleased and grateful that Sapura has placed their trust in our solutions. We are confident that our high-performance INS will ensure high satisfaction by delivering the navigation accuracy and reliability required to achieve their operational goals more efficiently.”