Santa Cruz Port District Takes Delivery of New Moose Boat

Image courtesy of Moose Boats

[By: Moose Boats]

Moose Boats is pleased to announce that they have delivered a new patrol boat to the Santa Cruz Port District in Santa Cruz, California.

Santa Cruz Port District is responsible for patrolling, maintaining, and managing the facilities for the Santa Cruz Harbor including law enforcement, search and rescue, maintenance and dredging. As the lifecycle of their previous vessel approached, the District was able to secure funding for a new Moose Boat.

On Monday, January 24, representatives from the District collected their new boat from Moose Boats in Vallejo, CA and took advantage of a beautiful day to return the boat to Santa Cruz via the Golden Gate and the Pacific Ocean. Their new boat is a Moose model M3, a monohull, with a walkaround cabin. Sliding doors on the side provide maximum visibility and access for along-side boardings and side tows. Twin Suzuki DF300APX 300HP engines propel the vessel up to 45 knots.

The new boat will soon be christened the ‘Don Kinnamon’ in honor of a recently retired Senior Deputy Harbormaster who was instrumental in both securing funding for the boat and assisting in the design and purchase from Moose.

According to the new Santa Cruz Harbormaster, Blake Anderson, this boat “will greatly expand our capabilities and allow us to respond to calls for assistance in all kinds of weather. We looked at a lot of options when we were ready to buy and the Moose really stood out for its maneuverability, sea worthiness, and build quality”.

Santa Cruz was able to secure funding thanks to the California Department of Natural Resources and purchased the vessel via the GSA’s Schedule 84 Cooperative Purchasing clause.

Moose Boats is an established, innovative and reputable boat builder with an extensive list of high-profile, discerning public safety customers throughout the United States. Each Moose Boat is custom built from the deck up to address the unique and specific mission requirements of the individual agency. Moose Boats focuses on unmatched quality, attention to detail and the driving philosophy of "doing things the right way" to build the highest quality, most user-friendly boats in the industry.

