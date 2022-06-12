Sanmar to Attend IHMA Congress to Drive Sustainability Efforts

Tugboat builder Sanmar Shipyards will be attending the International Harbour Masters Association (IHMA) biennial Congress in Kuala Lumper, Malaysia, for the first time later this month as part of its mission to lead the world to a sustainable emissions-free towage industry.

Sanmar recently joined the IHMA as a Commercial Member with the aim of supporting the association’s objectives; chief among them being to promote the safe, secure, efficient and environmentally sound conduct of marine operations in port waters, and to unite those responsible for achieving this into one professional body.

The IHMA, which has members in more than 50 countries around the world, is an established and authoritative voice of the global maritime community.

At its two, soon-to-be three, purpose-built shipyards in Türkiye, Sanmar builds a comprehensive range of technologically-advanced tugs meeting IMO Tier III emission standards, including electric hybrids, LNG and dual fuel powered tugs as well as a range of full battery electric tugs from 30-70t bollard pull.

Along with its partners, acclaimed naval architects Robert Allan Ltd and innovative battery energy storage systems provider Corvus Energy, Sanmar leads the maritime world in sustainable tug design and production.

Chief among Sanmar’s aims is to support the towage industry, a strategically crucial element of any ports safety system, to achieve the efficient and environmentally sound conduct of marine operations, aligned as it is with the IHMA’s own principal objectives.

It is with this in mind that Sanmar, which also operates a fleet of tugs at major ports around Türkiye, will be attending its first IHMA Congress at the Kuala Lumpur Hilton from 27 – 30 June.

Among the speakers on the first day of the event will be James Hyslop, Director, Project Management at Robert Allan Ltd whose presentation is entitled The tug of the future: Safer and Greener, who has worked closely with Sanmar and Corvus Energy on the revolutionary exclusive-to-Sanmar ElectRA Series of all electric tugboats which have been hailed as an industry game-changer.

As an exhibitor, Sanmar will be showcasing the ElectRA along with other ways in which it is contributing to the international call for lower and zero emission technologies as a path for its customers and other stakeholders to meet their own environmental, decarbonisation and climate change objectives. Visit us at Stand 8 to learn more.

Ruchan Civgin, Commercial Director of Sanmar Shipyards, said: “Beyond the exhibition, Sanmar looks forward to meeting the IHMA membership, participating in the Congress agenda, networking, sharing experiences, professional knowledge and how best to shape up for a better, safer future – this year’s Congress theme – with the help of the membership.”



