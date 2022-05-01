Sanmar Shipyards Delivers Harbour Tug to Expanding Turkish Port

Sanmar Shipyards has delivered a new-build TRAktor-Z 2500SX class tugboat to Safi Maritime Services in Turkey, designed for maximum efficiency in both harbour ship-handling and towing duties. With an impressive bollard-pull of 74 tonnes, it is the most powerful tug that Sanmar has delivered to the expanding port.

Powered by two high speed, electronically controlled CAT 3516C HD D marine diesel engines, each achieving 2.100kW at 1.600 rev/min the tug, known as Delicay XII while under construction at Sanmar’s purpose-built state-of-the-art shipyards in Turkey, has been re-named SAFI-14 by its new owners.

Designed exclusively for Sanmar Shipyards by Canadian naval architects, Robert Allan Ltd, SAFI-14 measures 25.3m overall with a moulded beam of 12m, least moulded depth of 4.46m and approximate extreme draft of 6.55m. Tank capacities include 83.900ltrs of fuel oil and 12.300lts of fresh water.

SAFI-14 is the fifth tug delivered to Safi Maritime Services by Sanmar Shipyards and follows the 60-tonnes bollard pull ASD tugboats BEDIA SAFI and CELAL SAFI delivered in 2016 and the 30-tonnes bollard pull Twin-screw tugboats SANMAR XXXI, delivered in 2012, and SANMAR XXX delivered in 2011.

On board power on SAFI-14 is provided by two identical CAT C4.4 diesel generators with operating frequencies of 50 Hz, continuous services ratings of 99 ekW and output voltages of 400 volts. The tug has FiFi 1 class fire-fighting capability, with its one main fire pump driven through clutched flexible coupling aft of one of the main engines, producing approximately 2.700m3/hour of water.

Ali Gurun, Vice President of Sanmar Shipyards, said: “We are delighted that Safi Maritime Services has chosen us to provide it with the strong and powerful new tug it needs for its expanding business. It is always good when a client comes back for more and we are proud to be a partner in its ambitious plans for the future of this important port. SAFI-14 is a fine example of our new generation of modern tugboats that can be designed and built to match the specific needs of individual operators.”



