SANMAR Shipyards Delivers 7th Tug to SAAM Towage

Sanmar Shipyards has delivered its seventh tugboat to SAAM Towage which has joined the world’s third largest operator’s fleet of tugs operating in Panama Canal Waters. She has been renamed SAAM QUIBIAN by her new owners.



The twin Z-drive tugboat is a sister to five of the six other tugs that Sanmar has delivered to SAAM Towage and, like them, is based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX design from renowned Canada-based naval architects Robert Allan Ltd.



Matía de Luiggi, SAAM Towage Panama Country Manager, said: “This is the third tugboat we are adding to our fleet in Panama from SANMAR, evidencing how satisfied we are with this already successful RAmparts 2400SX versatile and energy-efficient design. We have received very good feedback from customers, pilots and our captains. The compact design and power are appreciated in Panama Canal Waters.”



Like all modern tugs in Sanmar’s popular RAmparts 2400SX series, SAAM QUIBIAN’s high standard of machinery automation maximises efficiency and reduces its impact on the environment.



Ruchan Civgin, Commercial Director of Sanmar Shipyards, said: “Energy efficiency and the need to minimise negative impact on the environment are rightly increasingly important factors when it comes to choosing which tug to buy. At Sanmar we are leading the way to a sustainable future for our industry. Not only through the technologically-advanced and innovative designs of our tugboats, but through the strict controls in place to protect the environment at our shipyards. We are delighted that a major operator such as SAAM Towage has once again chosen us to provide the power and efficiency they need in a modern fleet.”



Measuring 24.4m LOA with a moulded breadth of 11.25m, moulded depth of 4.38m and maximum operating draft of approximately 5.7m, SAAM QUIBIAN has been designed for maximum efficiency in the performance of ship-handling duties for sea going ships. Powered by two Caterpillar 3516C main engines, each producing 2.100kW at 1.600 rev/min, SAAM QUIBIAN can achieve a bollard pull ahead of 70 tonnes and a free running speed of a minimum of 12 knots.



The tug has been constructed in accordance with American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) requirements for the following notation: ?A1, ?AMS, FI-FI 1, Towing Vessel, MLC Compliance, ?ABCU, UWILD, QR, Unrestricted Service.



SAAM QUIBIAN’s five sisters are SAAM VALPARAISO, SAAM PALENQUE, ALBATROS, HALCON lll, SAAM CONDOR. The other tug Sanmar has delivered to SAAM Towage is MATAQUITO ll, which is based on the again exclusive to Sanmar RAstar 2900SX design from Robert Allan Ltd.

