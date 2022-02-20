Sanmar Shipyards and SCHOTTEL Sign Second Framework Agreement

Two tugs of the current Sirapinar tugboat class series for Svitzer with SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers (2 x SRP 360 each with 1500kW) Credit: Sanmar Shipyards

[By: Sanmar]

Istanbul-based Sanmar Shipyards and the German propulsion expert SCHOTTEL have signed a second framework agreement. It makes SCHOTTEL the exclusive supplier of thrusters for the upgraded Robert Allan tug design of the Sirapinar class which is now able to deliver up to 60 tons of bollard pull.

“Sirapinar series with high level propulsion technology.”

“Our Sirapinar series will be very flexible in addressing the different needs of our customers. At the same time, we want to guarantee the equally high level of propulsion technology for any desired performance. Therefore, we decided to equip them exclusively with SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers types SRP 340, SRP 360 FP or SRP 430 FP offering bollard pulls of 40 to around 60 tons,” comments Sanmar Shipyards Engineering Director Hakan Tunç.

“With regard to the Sirapinar class tugboat series to date, Sanmar and SCHOTTEL can look back on a partnership and successful cooperation in around 20 joint projects. Plus, the collaboration between our two companies dates back to 2004. We are very pleased that Sanmar is further intensifying our trusted partnership in the light of this successful cooperation,” comments SCHOTTEL Turkey’s Managing Director Seçkin Uz.

