Sanmar Delivers First of Pair of Unique Ice-Breaking Tugboats

TundRA By The Maritime Executive 04-27-2021 04:51:35

Sanmar has delivered the first of two unique high-performance ice-breaking tugboats to Finland-based operator Alfons Håkans specifically designed to operate all-year round in the harsh conditions of the northern Baltic Sea.

Named Selene by its new owner, the TundRA 3200 designed by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd is the first in its class and is the result of close co-operation between the designer, operator and Sanmar Shipyards at every stage of development.

The 31.5 LOA Selene has a moulded beam of 12m and a navigational draft of 5.6m. It is powered by two Caterpillar 3516C main engines each driving a Kongsberg US 255 CP Z-drive, delivering a bollard pull in excess of 65 tonnes. The vessel’s electrical needs are provided by two Caterpillar C7.1 generator sets each of 118kW.

The tug has a unique balanced design that combines good seakeeping and relatively high free-running speed in open water with substantial escort performance and at the same time has an effective icebreaking capability. Accomplishing all these objectives efficiently was a major design challenge and has been accomplished through careful research and analysis of the hull form.

The tug, which can achieve a speed ahead of 13 knots and has a fuel oil capacity 121m3, is capable of performing multiple, diverse tasks, including escort, ship-assist, icebreaking and ice management, open sea towing, small cargo transfer on deck including 20ft containers, assistance in salvage, and oil spill recovery.

The hull is designed for icebreaking with strength that is significantly above requirements of the prescribed ice class 1A to ensure safety during icebreaking operations and eliminate the possibility of structural damage and shell plate deformation. For ship-assist in berthing and unberthing the tug is fitted with all necessary equipment and fendering for two directional, bow and astern pushing and pulling.

Sanmar won the contract to build the tugs at its purpose-built state-of-the-art Altinova Shipyard in Turkey after a fiercely-contested international bidding process. The contract was its first venture into custom-built heavy ice-breaking tugs and it has now added Ice Class tugboats to its standard portfolio.

Cem Seven, President of Sanmar, said: “This was a significant contract for us which has seen the expansion of the range of modern technologically-advanced tugboats that we offer clients from our world-leading facilities. It has also underlined the fact that we possess the skills, quality of workmanship and advanced working practices to carry out prestigious and complex tug building projects at a competitive price.”

Joakim Håkans, Managing Director of Alfons Håkans commented: “When we placed the order with Sanmar, the world was a very different place. However, despite all the challenges and unexpected delays by the pandemic, the build process has been smooth and the co-operation seamless.

We are very excited to see our new-builds join the Alfons Håkans Baltic Sea fleet to strengthen our services for the recovering trade in our economic area. The first one of our newcomers made it through the 3-week-long nonstop home delivery from Istanbul to Muuga, Estonia, without any issues, a rather impressive proof of quality in itself.

Herewith I want to thank the project team of Sanmar and all individuals involved in the demanding process. As we say at Alfons Håkans: We make it happen!”

Selene has been classed by Bureau Veritas ? Hull, ? Mach, Escort Tug, ? AVM-DPS, ? AUT-UMS, Baltic Service, Ice Class 1A, INWATERSURVEY, Green Passport-EU.



