Sanmar Deal will see First Tier III Tugs in Italian Ports

Ali Gurun & Alberto Dellepiane

Sanmar Shipyards has signed a contract to deliver two cleaner and greener versions of its Bogacay series of tugs to Sicily-based operator Rimorchiatori Augusta Srl, marking the start of a new era for this popular range of tugboats.

BOGACAY LII and BOGACY LIV have been refurbished and their propulsion systems upgraded using the latest technology to make them IMO Tier lll emissions compliant. They will be delivered to Augusta Port in Sicily towards the end of 2022.

The 24.4m x 12m x 5.45m sister tugs will be powered by two Caterpillar CAT 3512E C rating main engines, each achieving 1901kW at 1.800 revs/min and driving US205 FP 2.5m propellers in an IMO Tier III emissions compliant installation.

Sanmar has delivered more than 45 tugs in the Bogacay series and these latest versions are also based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, which has been revised and adapted to meet new demands and developing technology.

The vessels can achieve an impressive 60 tonnes of bollard pull and have a top speed of 12.5 knots. Fire-fighting pump is driven through clutched flexible coupling in front of the port side main engine and has a capacity of 2.700 m3/hour. Tank capacities include 77.900ltrs of fuel oil and 11.500ltrs of freshwater.

The accommodation meets MLC 2006 standards and is for up to six crew, with the master’s cabin above deck along with a mess/lounge and galley and WC with shower. Below deck, there are the chief engineer’s cabin and two double cabins, a WC with shower, and laundry. All accommodation space is heated, vented and air-conditioned.

Rimorchiatori Augusta Srl is part of the Rimorchiatori Riuniti group which operates towage services at ports throughout Italy. Sanmar has previously delivered to Rimorchiatori Riuniti the tugs – TURCHIA in 2014, CITTA DI SALERNO in 2017, ARECHI in 2019 and ITALIA in 2020.

Ali Gurun, Vice President of Sanmar, said: “This is not only a significant contract for us, it is also a significant advance in the ongoing development of the extremely popular RAmparts 2400SX class of tugs. Improving the environmental credentials of our tugs through technological advance and state-of-the-art design is extremely important for all of us at Sanmar. We are delighted that Rimorchiatori Augusta Srl has again chosen Sanmar to provide the powerful, cost-effective and environmentally-conscious tugs they need to meet their specific operational demands.”

Alberto Dellepiane CEO Italy for Rimorchiatori Mediterranei said: “We are pleased to further strengthen our relationship with Sanmar Shipyards of which we appreciate the reliability and excellence in tug-building. With those two new vessels we not only improve the quality of our fleet operating in Sicily but also contribute to reduce our environmental footprint using a proven technology in an ever-increasing drive towards greenification.”

BOGACAY LII and BOGACY LIV will be classed by RINA with the notations: C TUG, Escort, AUT-UMS, Fire Fighting Ship 1 with water spray, Oil Recovery Ship – Flash Point > 60 deg C, INWATERSURVEY, UNRESTRICTED SERVICE



