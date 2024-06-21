San Jacinto Maritime Training Center Joins NAMEPA's Sustainable Development

[By: North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA)]

In a significant step toward advancing the maritime industry, NAMEPA Co-Founder and CEO, Carleen Lyden Walker, is proud to announce that the San Jacinto Maritime Training and Technology Center has joined the North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA). NAMEPA, an organization dedicated to promoting sustainable maritime practices and awareness of the maritime industry, has been a leading voice for workforce development and sustainability efforts in maritime.

With their membership, San Jacinto underscores its commitment to integrating sustainability into its comprehensive maritime training programs and continues to set the standard for excellence in maritime education. Additionally, Associate Vice Chancellor, John Stauffer, has joined the NAMEPA Board of Directors. Stauffer, a seasoned maritime professional with 22 years of experience as an Army Warrant Officer, brings extensive knowledge in sustainable maritime operations to the center and NAMEPA’s board.

Stauffer served as President of the Maritime Institute, leading maritime training company, where he was the day-to-day leader of over 100 U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, and GWO approved courses in Norfolk, San Diego, Alameda, Honolulu, and Guam. His background, coupled with San Jacinto’s designation as a Center of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD) and the prestigious 2019 Bellwether Award for Workforce Development, highlights the center's dedication to producing skilled and environmentally conscious maritime professionals.

“It is truly an honor to join the NAMEPA team. I am deeply passionate about environmental conservation and am eager to contribute to safeguarding our oceans and coastal areas,” asserted Stauffer. “One of my primary goals is to expand educational awareness initiatives around environmental stewardship of our marine environment. I believe that by enhancing industry understanding of the importance of maritime environmental protection, we can inspire greater stewardship and foster positive change within the maritime industry.”

San Jacinto’s membership marks a significant step toward advancing sustainability within the maritime industry. They will join fellow NAMEPA members who are leading sustainable maritime operations and promoting best practices that benefit the industry. This partnership ensures that students are not only highly skilled mariners but also leaders committed to the ongoing advancement and environmental stewardship of the maritime sector as all faculty and students are eligible for membership benefits.

“We are delighted to welcome Vice Chancellor Stauffer to our Board of Directors as he supplies necessary expertise in workforce development, a significantly important area of NAMEPA’s activities,” stated NAMEPA Chairman Joseph Hughes, who is also Chairman of the managers of The American Club. “The need to reach the next generation of maritime professionals is urgent, and NAMEPA is poised to support the industry in this mission.”