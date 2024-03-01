Samskip Begins Construction of Next Generation Short Sea Container Vessel

[By: Samskip]

Global logistics solutions provider SAMSKIP and market leading shipyard Cochin Shipyard Ltd. India, have begun the construction phase of their Next Generation zero-emission shortsea container vessel - “The Samskip SeaShuttle”.

Performed at Cochin Shipyard in India, representatives from both companies, government and partners enjoyed the pageantry of the official steel cutting ceremony initiating the first phase of construction of the Samskip SeaShuttle. The first of two contracted vessels, the ship will also be the first Zero Emission Short Sea Container Vessel in the world to use Green Hydrogen as fuel. The hydrogen fuel powered Samskip SeaShuttle is destined to create green corridors between the European continent and the Scandinavian region. In zero emission mode, two Sea Shuttles are expected to achieve around 25,000 tons of CO2 reduction per year. They will achieve zero emission operations in ports as well by using green shore power at the port of call.

Acknowledging the milestone’s significance, Samskip also hosted “The Samskip Sustainability Day” on February 29th, a collaborative forum including maritime experts, municipality representatives, customers, politicians and suppliers. The thinktank event brought together 150 guests to Rotterdam and 60 to Oslo in a forum whose presentations and discussions focused on the collaboration and boundary breaking necessary in the new age of sustainable logistics.

Sustainability Manager, Samskip - Laurens Dourleijn, commented: “When it comes to sustainability, we believe in transparency, setting goals and taking responsibility. Yesterday, at our event, we introduced our Sustainability Compass to accelerate our ESG goals and called everyone out to work together towards these goals.”

CEO Samskip Group - Kari-Pekka Laaksonen, said: “Our Sustainability Day event went smoothly and I am so proud to see the many stakeholders from different disciplines discussing and brainstorming together. That is why we brought all these honored guests together. They did not disappoint. We walked away inspired, as we pushed for accountability and teamwork. The time of just talking about sustainability is over, and I am hopeful, having experienced our guest working for a better tomorrow. It all starts with us coming together, then great things happen.”

Head of Fleet Management, Erik Hofmeester, added: “It was great to see important stakeholders in the room, all positively energized in a joint effort to realize zero-emission transport. With 2030 around the corner, there is no time to waste.”

Regional Director - Norway & Sweden Multimodal, Are Grathen added: “It has been a long journey, but I always had faith in this project from the start. I have had the pleasure of being involved from the beginning and helped get both our Norway and Rotterdam teams aligned. The SeaShuttle will provide a great green corridor and it’s really inspiring to see the leadership and commitment of our customers who have already booked space on this service. Now we go from planning to building!”