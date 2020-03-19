Sailors’ Society Suspends Port Activity

By The Maritime Executive 03-19-2020 06:01:43

International maritime charity Sailors’ Society is offering virtual chaplaincy to seafarers as it suspends its port activities in response to the coronavirus.

The charity, which operates in 90 ports around the world including Southampton, Portbury and Avonmouth, Leith, Tilbury, Invergordon, Dundee and Montrose, Greenock and South Wales, is pausing port activities for an initial period of two weeks in the light of the World Health Organization activating an international state of emergency.

Chaplains will instead be available online using social media and digital technology to provide advice, support and arrange practical help for crews. The charity is sharing mental health advice for seafarers and is setting up a special Facebook group for seafarers concerned about the impact of the virus on their health and livelihoods.

Sailors’ Society’s chaplains usually meet 1,000 seafarers a day in ports across the globe.

A special coronavirus section of the Sailors’ Society website can be accessed at https://www.sailors-society.org/coronavirus, with health information, advice for seafarers on how to manage their mental health in light of the pandemic and contact details for chaplains and the new Facebook group.

