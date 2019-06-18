Sailors’ Society Announces New Director General

Prasanta Roy

International maritime charity Sailors’ Society is welcoming a “dynamic and effective leader” as its new director general.

Prasanta Roy, who has 25 years of experience in leadership and governance within the banking and finance industry, is stepping down as a trustee of the charity to take the key role.

Sandra Welch, previously the Society’s deputy CEO and director of program, has been promoted to chief operating officer. She will continue to head up global program delivery as well as taking on additional responsibilities across the operations of the Society, while Prasanta focuses on the charity’s growth and development.

Chair of Trustees Alastair Fischbacher said: “We’re delighted to appoint Prasanta to this new role. He brings a strong track record of effective leadership and has shown great dynamism and dedication during his time on our board. We are sorry to be losing him there, but pleased that his wealth of experience is now being brought to the benefit of the management of the charity.

“Sandra is the driving force behind our ground-breaking programme delivery. Her promotion reflects not only the excellent welfare provision she and her team provide to hundreds of thousands of seafarers, their families and communities every year but also the broader responsibilities that she is taking on.”

Sailors’ Society’s former CEO, Stuart Rivers, left the charity on May 7.

“We are sorry to be losing Stuart, but are grateful to him for his strategic leadership, creativity and commitment over the past six years. We are confident that Prasanta will build on this as he takes over the helm.

“Over the coming year the Board and senior management team will continue to review the longer-term leadership and senior management structure and recruit as necessary to ensure that the Society is fully and appropriately resourced for the future.”

Prasanta was previously chief administration officer at multinational financial services company Wells Fargo for nine years, and has held senior roles at Barclays, UBS, JP Morgan Chase and Nomura.

He said: “In the time that I have been involved with this charity I have been struck by the incredible work being done day in day out across the globe thanks to the incredible support we have from the maritime industry, together with the dedication and passion of our teams on the ground.

“It is a privilege to now be working as part of the Sailors’ Society team ensuring we can reach out to many more seafarers and their families into the future.”

