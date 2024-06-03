SAILOR XTR Marine Satellite TV Antennas to Boost Viewing Experience at Sea

[By: Cobham Satcom]

Cobham Satcom announces today that its all-new SAILOR XTR TVRO antennas – SAILOR XTR 100 TVRO and SAILOR XTR 120 TVRO – are now commercially available and ready to order.

Combining decades of in-house expertise from Cobham Satcom’s market-leading Sea Tel TVRO portfolio with the latest innovations in maritime satellite communication from the SAILOR XTR VSAT platform, these antennas introduce new capabilities and enhanced performance levels for a wide range of vessel types, from superyachts and cruise ships through to merchant vessels.

Based on the innovative SAILOR XTR platform, the new TVRO portfolio provides improved serviceability through the industry first, built-in IP integration option of third-party devices, offering unique and easy, remote access for rapid, time and cost-effective service resolution.

With the ability to receive three DirectTV satellites simultaneously, the SAILOR XTR TVHD systems grant full flexibility when seamlessly changing between regions or services, ensuring a high level of consistent signal strength for the most reliable TV experience.

By leveraging its superior RF architecture, the SAILOR XTR TVRO portfolio offers industry leading RF performance with the capabilities and serviceability of the technologically advanced SAILOR XTR VSAT technology platform. By unifying two feature-rich and field-proven antenna technology platforms, Cobham Satcom has set a new bar for marine satellite TV, improving the viewing experience for everyone at sea.

“Our new TVRO antennas provide unmatched RF performance that enables a dependable link to the satellite, meaning viewers on board will always have a great TV experience, wherever they are in the world,” said Henrik Fyhn, VP & Product Line Director, Maritime, Cobham Satcom. “Whether for crew welfare on a commercial shipping vessel or guest entertainment on a luxury charter, these antennas are the most advanced, high-performance TVRO antennas in their class and the viewing experience they provide is all the better for it.”

SAILOR XTR 100 TVRO and 120 TVRO join existing Sea Tel 2.4m and 3.7m to deliver the most innovative maritime TVRO portfolio available from any supplier.