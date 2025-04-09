Saildrone Announces European Expansion Based in Copenhagen

[By: Saildrone]

Saildrone, the global leader in maritime autonomy, today announced it is establishing a European subsidiary in Denmark, to address the urgent need for maritime domain awareness in European waters.

Announced at the Maritime Industry Symposium at the Danish Embassy in Washington, DC, Saildrone Denmark will be a European entity, based in Copenhagen, Denmark. This strategic expansion reflects Saildrone’s commitment to supporting European allies in enhancing maritime situational awareness through advanced autonomous technologies.

“Given the recent sabotage of critical undersea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, the need for permanent maritime domain awareness has never been greater,” said Richard Jenkins, Saildrone founder and CEO. “I am delighted to announce the establishment of Saildrone Denmark to facilitate our European operations and support allied nations, at this critical time for regional maritime security.”

With increasing geopolitical tensions and rising activity in the Baltic Sea, the need for persistent maritime intelligence is paramount. Saildrone unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) offer unmatched endurance and resilience, capable of operating autonomously for extended durations in the world’s harshest maritime environments. Equipped with a suite of advanced sensors, these systems deliver real-time ISR above and below the surface—enabling the detection of anomalous behavior, monitoring of vessel traffic, and the protection of national interests in strategically sensitive waters.

In addition to surface surveillance, Saildrone vehicles will conduct detailed ocean floor mapping, delivering a critical advantage in monitoring and securing subsea infrastructure such as pipelines, communication cables, and offshore energy platforms. Pairing high-resolution seafloor imagery with proprietary machine learning algorithms enables early detection of potential threats or anomalies, enhancing Europe’s ability to safeguard its undersea assets against both conventional and hybrid threats.

Denmark is uniquely situated in the center of the European maritime environment, with coastlines on both the Baltic and North Seas. Saildrone Denmark will be the hub for all European operations, employing local staff to provide support, training, and mission planning capabilities to regional customers and partners.