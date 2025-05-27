Saga Shipholding Transfers Entire Fleet of 32 Vessels to the Bahamas Flag

[By Bahamas Maritime Authority]



The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) is proud to confirm that Saga Shipholding, in partnership with NYK (Japan’s largest shipping company) and managed by the globally respected Anglo-Eastern, has transferred its entire fleet of 30 general cargo vessels to The Bahamas Ship Registry. Another two Saga ships managed by NYK Singapore also decided to transfer to The Bahamas flag during the period, thus implying the full fleet of Saga ships (total 32 vessels) are in the process of joining The Bahamas flag.

This significant move marks a major milestone for The BMA. Once complete, it will represent a 1.56% increase in the Authority’s Gross Tonnage, contributing to the continued growth and prestige of the Bahamian flag worldwide.

“We are truly honoured by this full-fleet commitment from Saga Shipholding,” said Capt. Jahangir Hussain, Regional Director (Asia), BMA. “That they selected The Bahamas, among all other available major registries, speaks volumes about our reputation for quality, responsiveness, and technical excellence.” This decision reinforces the strength of The Bahamas’ registry in terms of technical service delivery, international regulatory compliance, and customer-focused service delivery.

The vessels, all well-maintained with strong port state control records, have been transferred in phases, with the final three expected to join The Bahamas flag at the end of June 2025.

“This is more than just a fleet addition, it’s a vote of confidence in our team, our systems, and our service values,” said Capt. Dwain Hutchinson, Managing Director & CEO, BMA. “We value our longstanding relationships with both SAGA/NYK and Anglo-Eastern, and we are committed to delivering the highest levels of service and support to our new clients.”

The timing of the transfer also aligns with The BMA’s 30th anniversary, highlighting three decades of delivering trusted, high-quality flag services to shipowners worldwide.

