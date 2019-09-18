SAAM Towage Contracts Damen for Delivery of Tug Vessel

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-18 17:37:04

In August 2019 Damen Shipyards Group signed a contract with SAAM Towage for the delivery of an ASD Tug 2813 to SAAM Mexico for operations in the port of Veracruz. This order is the latest milestone in a business relationship spanning several decades and involving numerous vessels.

Due to an existing relationship built on previous shared success, SAAM Towage approached Damen sales manager Ezequiel Najmias with a possible order. Ezequiel used the opportunity to invite SAAM Towage representatives to visit the Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam. This allowed the client to view the shipyard’s production line, where they were able to see the entire shipbuilding process, from steel cutting right through to completion, looking at different tug vessels at different stages of construction.

“Seeing the entire process first-hand was an insightful experience for all of us,” said Pablo E. Caceres, SAAM Towage technical director. “We were able to get a close-up view of Damen’s operational standards, which we find very impressive. Together with Damen’s excellent track record of previous deliveries, confirming their high standards in action is the reason we decided to order the vessel from Damen.”

Damen has a long and busy history of supplying vessels to the Latin American market. Its relationship with SAAM dates back to 1995, and has seen considerable evolution since then. As part of its growth management in the region, Damen partnered with Wilson Sons through the Damen Technical Cooperation (DTC) in the 1990s, enabling Damen to support clients with vessel construction at a location of their choice.

The major port operator in the Americas, SAAM is a leading company providing towage services in South America and operates in thirteen countries over two continents.

“We’re very happy to supply SAAM Towage again,” said Ezequiel Najmias, “as a continuation of our productive relationship. The ASD Tug 2813 is highly maneuverable, while also being powerful and offering a high level of crew comfort, so it will certainly be an asset to the fleet. SAAM Towage requested a vessel with over 80 tonnes bollard pull, and the ASD Tug 2813 is an ideal fit, with a maximum bollard pull of 85 tonnes and a top speed of 13 knots.”

The ASD Tug 2813 is a standard Damen product, allowing Damen to guarantee the fast delivery of a proven product. The ASD 2813 Tug’s systems are modular, allowing the possibility for customization to the client’s requirements without incurring massive additional costs. On this occasion, SAAM Towage’s only additional option was the inclusion of a FiFi1 unit, providing firefighting capability to the vessel.

The ASD Tug 2813 will be delivered from Damen’s Song Cam shipyard to SAAM Mexico in January 2020.

