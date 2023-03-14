S5 Agency World Helps Support Launch 2 New Methanol-Powered Vessels

S5 Agency World & Proman Stena Bulk’s new methanol-powered vessels

World-leading port services provider S5 Agency World (S5) today announces it has begun providing global hub and port agency support to Proman for its first methanol-fueled tankers.

S5 successfully coordinated two new methanol-powered vessels Stena Pro Patria and Stena Pro Marine – for their first call at the Port of Ulsan.

With more than 360 port-owned offices strategically located in all major maritime hubs, S5 can facilitate port calls worldwide with its global reach. Through its technological advancements, S5’s digital hub solution Simply5 ensures every client has a tailored strategy, while ensuring vessels' activities can be optimised and port calls can be executed more sustainably.

S5’s experience and expertise, in the marine fuels sector and understanding of the technical challenges, means it can provide high-quality port services for Proman and Proman Stena Bulk’s new methanol-powered vessels.

As the methanol market continues to evolve globally and more terminals come online, the ongoing challenge for gas carriers will be to ensure they take a strategic approach to time management that allows them to operate vessels efficiently. Using a digital hub solution to manage port calls will ensure S5’s customers can make real-time decisions to optimise their vessels’ performance.

Jason Berman, Chief Commercial Officer at S5 Agency World, commented: “We are delighted to strengthen our long partnership with one of the largest methanol producers in the world and extend our services to its new and growing low-emission joint venture fleet. Our digital solutions, expertise and local knowledge will help Proman to deliver its cargo safely and efficiently at every port call they make worldwide.”

Digitalisation, through the implementation of software to manage port agency processes, eliminates errors in paperwork that arise when port calls are managed in offline silos. By streamlining workloads and ensuring commercial information is readily available to those that need it, S5 works with partners to reduce operating costs, increase efficiencies, and improve profitability on every port call.

Anita Gajadhar, Proman’s Executive Director for Marketing, Logistics and Shipping, said: "S5 makes the lives of our vessel operations teams easier with its global hub solution. S5’s experience and global hub solution allow a harmonious synergy between our commercial operations and technical operations, ensuring all our port calls are managed safely and efficiently. We look forward to continuing to work with S5 as our methanol-fuelled fleet grows.”

S5 has worked with Proman for more than a decade, integrating its technology solutions into Proman’s finance and operations software and acts as a key partner to the business in its operations.

http://www.http://s5agencyworld.com

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.