Ruscon Shanghai International Logistics Ltd. Obtains NVOCC License

[By: Smartcontainer]

The representative office in Shanghai of logistics operator Ruscon (parent company of Dutch Smartcontainer and part of the Delo Group), has received an NVOCC (Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier) license from the Ministry of Transport and Communication of the People's Republic of China.

With this license, Ruscon has the official status of carrier of export and import cargoes by sea. This allows Ruscon to issue its own transport agreements, which relieves Ruscon's customers of a multitude of administrative actions. In addition, the NVOCC brings benefits for shippers entering into an agreement with Ruscon.

Director of the Ruscon representative office, Mr. Bair Rinchino says: “The fact that Ruscon Shanghai International Logistics Ltd. has been granted such a license demonstrates the trustworthiness of the representative office and shows we can meet the highest standards of customer service and all guidelines of the NVOCC. The NVOCC license allows us to offer customers the most favorable conditions and rates for concluding transport contracts, as the representative office acts as the cargo owner in this case, allowing us to conclude direct service contracts with shipping companies. In addition, Ruscon Shanghai International Logistics Ltd. is at the same time a sea-freight-forwarder for customers and also the freight-forwarder and the consignor. This saves our customers a lot of work in preparing the accompanying documentation, actions to arrange the export of cargo to the port of departure and the formalities within the port. In addition, there is the possibility to submit a request for transport directly to the liner agent, and the issuance of our own HBL Bills of Lading simplifies the financial transactions of clients and guarantees the protection of their business information.”

With this development, Ruscon now offers a better connection between China and Europe, including easier transports to and from the Netherlands, via its Dutch subsidiary Smartcontainer.



