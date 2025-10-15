Rozema Boat Works, Inc. Awarded a Multi-Year IDIQ Contract by the USCG

[By: Rozema Boat Works, Inc.]

Rozema Boat Works, Inc., of Mount Vernon, Washington, was recently awarded a multi-year IDIQ contract by the U.S. Coast Guard for the construction of up to six second-generation Special Purpose Craft – Heavy Weather (SPC-HWX II) vessels. The rugged, all-aluminum boats are designed for extreme weather operations and will replace the legacy 52-foot SPC-HWX boats, which were originally commissioned in the 1950s and 1960s and officially retired in 2021. Rozema Boat Works is joined by an established design and engineering team for this effort.

Camarc Design, a UK-based naval architecture firm with a strong track record in high-performance patrol craft, is providing the vessel design. Elliott Bay Design Group, of Seattle, Washington, is supporting with U.S. based engineering services and technical data compliance. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to deliver a world-class, state-of-the-art vessel to the U.S. Coast Guard for this critical and complex mission. Built on years of global service and refinement, this proven Camarc design stands out as the ideal choice for the Coast Guard. Backed by our accomplished program team, Rozema Boat Works is ready to execute and deliver.” -Tim Kolb, Vice President

The 64-ft SPC-HWX II will support a wide range of Coast Guard missions including search and rescue, disabled vessel towing, law enforcement, ports, waterways, and coastal security. These next-generation vessels will serve primarily in the Pacific Northwest, operating in severe offshore conditions that exceed the capabilities of other Coast Guard boats.

Powered by twin 1,200 hp MAN diesel engines, the SPC-HWX II is capable of operating up to 150 miles offshore, reaching speeds of 20 knots, and has a bollard pull greater than 18,000 pounds. The vessel is designed for self-righting in surf and can withstand 35-ft seas, 25-ft surf, and wind conditions up to 60 knots. Accommodations for a relief crew allow for an endurance of up to 48 hours—critical for long-range response in harsh environments.

The first Vessel is expected to be delivered in fiscal year 2027.

“Rozema Boat Works is thrilled to have been awarded the new USCG SPC-HWX project. This achievement marks a significant milestone for our company, and our entire team is deeply grateful to the United States Coast Guard for entrusting us with the construction of these important vessels. We look forward to working closely with the Coast Guard to deliver first-rate vessels that will serve with reliability and excellence for years to come.” -Dirk Rozema, President.