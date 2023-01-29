Royal Caribbean's "ICON of the SEAS" is Coming in January 2024

RCL's Icon of the Seas is helping the world’s best family vacation reach new heights. Watch Icon of the Seas’ AquaDome neighborhood take shape with the installation of a new feat – a 363-ton dome – at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland. In a record-breaking lift, it took more than 80 hours to install the single largest glass and steel structure to be lifted onto a cruise ship, which stands 82 feet tall and 164 feet wide.

The countdown begins! Officially one year until the arrival of #IconoftheSeas. ????



On January 27, 2024, the first Icon Class ship will sail her maiden voyage from Miami, Florida to the Eastern Caribbean with stops in St. Kitts, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and #PerfectDayatCocoCay. pic.twitter.com/TvKk4Oqu6E — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) January 28, 2023

The dome will broaden vacationers’ horizons with 220-degree, wraparound ocean views and more. Featured among Icon’s eight all-encompassing neighborhoods, the transformational AquaDome will be a tranquil oasis by day and a vibrant hotspot at night, complete with signature, deck-defying aqua shows at the AquaTheater, new restaurants, bars, lounges and nightlife.

RCL's ICON of the SEAS

