Royal Caribbean Getaways in 2024-2025 Caribbean Season

Royal Caribbean

Eight Action-Packed Ships Set Sail on a Season of Unforgettable Short Getaways

Weekend and midweek getaways just got bolder. Royal Caribbean International has revealed the lineup of short Caribbean cruises,featuring eight action-packed ships sailing to tropical, vibrant destinations that make for the ultimate short escapes in 2024-2025. Families, friends and vacationers alike can set their sights on making the most of their vacation time on a variety of ships, including Allure of the Seas, the first Oasis Class ship to sail 3- to 4-night cruises, will extend its short Caribbean season homeporting from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, Mariner of the Seas, sets sail from the cruise line’s new, net-zero terminal in Galveston, Texas, for the first time; and four more amplified ships with new and signature experiences on board, cruising from four different cities in Florida, Texas and California. The short Caribbean cruises in 2024-2025 are now open for bookings on Royal Caribbean’s website.

Vacationers will have a wide range of sun-soaked destinations to choose from, including Royal Caribbean’s award-winning private destinations, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas and Labadee, Haiti. From 13 next-level waterslides in Thrill Waterpark to the new adults-only oasis Hideaway Beach opening in 2023, vacationers will find adrenaline-pumping thrills and ways to chill on Perfect Day at CocoCay. Labadee, located along the northern coast of Haiti, is a slice of paradise with five stunning shorelines and beautiful mountain backdrops. Experiences range from taking in once-in-a-lifetime views on Dragon’s Breath Flight Line, the world’s longest overwater zipline, kicking back on white sand beaches and exploring rich culture while meeting local crafters and artisans.

Families and travelers of all ages can have their pick of one-of-a-kind vacations that feature stops at idyllic locales in the Eastern and Western Caribbean including destinations like Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Roatan, Honduras; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; and more.

Year-Round 2024-2025 Short Getaways Highlights

Allure of the Seas – Sailing from Orlando (Port Canaveral) and Miami, Florida

Ushering in the first year-round season of 3- to 4-night sailings on an Oasis Class ship, the class known today as the ultimate family vacation, Allure will sail to The Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay from Orlando until July 2023 and then will settle in Miami for the remainder of the year. Everyone in the family can make memories on board with a lineup of adventures, from a nine-story-high zip line and twin FlowRider surf simulators to ice skating as well as showstopping entertainment like theatrical hit Mamma Mia! and original shows across four stages – air, ice, water and theater. To refuel between adventures, there are 30-plus restaurants, bars and lounges, including the new-to-Allure Wipeout Cafe featuring El Loco Fresh that serves up grab-and-go Mexican delights like made-to-order quesadillas, tacos, nachos and more. There’s more in store on shore with stunning destinations in Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay, where guests will find more ways to chill beachside or take on adrenaline-pumping thrills.

Independence of the Seas – Sailing from Miami

This amplified ship reimagined experiences for everyone includes restaurants like Fish & Ships, a poolside eatery; The Perfect Storm, a duo of racing waterslides; glow-in-the-dark laser tag and more. Independence will sail 5-night Western Caribbean and Perfect Day at CocoCay cruises, and 4-night Eastern Caribbean sailings that visit Labadee, Haiti, where thrill-seekers looking for a jolt of adrenaline can jump on the Dragon’s Tail Coaster or a spot on the white sand beach to kick back.

Mariner of the Seas – Sailing from Galveston, Texas

For the first time, the amplified ship that changed short Caribbean getaways will sail from Royal Caribbean’s new $125 million cruise terminal in Galveston, Texas, the world’s first LEED Zero Energy facility, generating 100% of the energy it needs through onsite solar panels. Mariner’s 4- and 5-night escapes will visit tropical and vibrant destinations like Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico. On board, vacationers will find more ways to stay, play and dine with amped-up experiences like The Perfect Storm, a thrilling pair of three-story-high waterslides; The Bamboo Room, the cruise line’s first Polynesian-inspired, tiki-chic bar; glow-in-the-dark laser tag; and more.

Navigator of the Seas – Sailing from Los Angeles

Families and travelers of all ages looking to make the most of short getaways on the West Coast will find plenty to explore across Navigator’s $115 million series of experiences, including a reimagined resort-style poolscape with the lively, three-level poolside bar The Lime & Coconut; The Blaster, the longest aqua coaster at sea; To Dry For, the first standalone blow-dry bar; and more. Vacationers can have their pick of 3-, 4- or 7-night cruises to Catalina Island, California, and Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada and Mazatlan, Mexico.

Seasonal 2024-2025 Short Cruise Highlights

Enchantment of the Seas – Sailing from Tampa, Florida

Vacationers looking for winter getaways can choose 4- or 5-night cruises to visit Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico on Enchantment. It’s the ideal ship for an intimate vacation experience that makes for plenty of quality time together and adventures to match every family member’s preference. In the heart of summer, travelers can opt for 7-night adventures that head to Roatan, Honduras; Belize City, Belize; Cozumel and Costa Maya; and Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas.

Grandeur of the Seas – Sailing from Tampa and Fort Lauderdale

Grandeur will continue sailing from Tampa through the summer and set sail on 4- and 5-night escapes to The Bahamas, including destinations like Perfect Day at CocoCay and to the picturesque shores of Cozumel, Mexico. The winter brings a new adventure to choose from including 5-night vacations to tropical destinations Labadee and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Liberty of the Seas – Sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Following a summer in the Big Apple, Liberty will return to Fort Lauderdale for the winter season to sail alternating 3- and 4-night getaways to The Bahamas, including Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau featured on every cruise.

Voyager of the Seas – Sailing from Orlando (Port Canaveral)

Royal Caribbean’s amplified ship, Voyager, welcomes vacationers to enjoy amped-up experiences with more ways to play, including two high-speed waterslides at The Perfect Storm, glow-in-the-dark laser tag, the FlowRider surf simulator, the adults-only Solarium and more. Voyager will sail 4- and 5-night winter getaways on a varied lineup of Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises to The Bahamas, including Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau; Cozumel; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Labadee.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International, owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel that features the latest technology and guest experiences for today’s adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted “Best Cruise Line Overall” for 20 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com

###

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.