Rolls-Royce Opens €30m Mtu Combustion Engine Assembly Plant in Germany

[By: Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG]

Rolls-Royce has today officially opened a new assembly plant for its mtu Series 2000 engines in Kluftern near Friedrichshafen, Germany. This highlights the continuing role that the internal combustion engine is set to play in the energy transition through the use of sustainable fuels.

The new production facility, which was announced in 2021 and has involved a mid-double-digit million-euro investment in the future of this technology, creates space for assembly and shipping. The assembly of mtu Series 2000 engines will be relocated to Kluftern, enabling the modernisation of the existing assembly halls in Rolls-Royce’s Plant 2 in Friedrichshafen, which will provide long-term production space for the Series 4000 engine. The Kluftern plant currently employs 110 people.

The new production building has been designed to be highly energy-efficient and climate-friendly. For example, a 1.2 MW-peak photovoltaic system provides green electricity, e-charging columns ensure clean mobility solutions, and an intelligent building control system alongside other equipment measures will ensure energy-efficient operation. With this investment, Rolls-Royce is underlining its commitment to the Power Systems site in Friedrichshafen.

Dr. Jörg Stratmann, CEO, Rolls-Royce Power Systems, said: “Our investments are a clear commitment to the region and to our products and solutions, which are important building blocks of the energy transition in various application areas. We are convinced that, in conjunction with sustainable fuels and new technologies, the internal combustion engine will play a central role in the future. Because it's the fuel that matters, not the engine.”

Rolls-Royce is focusing on developing engines that can run on a wide range of sustainable fuels, replacing fossil fuels and significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions. In addition, the company has already launched hybrid systems for rail, shipping and energy, as well as intelligent automation systems. This will enable us to provide climate-friendly propulsion technologies in the future for applications from commercial ships, yachts, land and rail vehicles to energy systems where complete electrification is not an optimal solution in the long-term.

Renewable diesel (HVO/hydrogenated vegetable oil) is an important step on the road to decarbonisation. Many mtu engines from Rolls-Royce have already been released for use with this sustainable fuel. HVO enables up to 90 percent CO2 reduction as well as reducing particulate and nitrogen oxide emissions. It can be produced on an industrial scale from hydrogenated vegetable oil and waste materials from the catering and food industries.

Jörg Stratmann explained: "We are doing everything we can to make the internal combustion engine climate-neutral with sustainable fuels and in combination with new technologies. But this can only be achieved if the political framework conditions are set so that alternative fuels can be successfully ramped up."

