Robust Growth for BIO-SEA BWTS Reports BIO-UV Group

BIO-UV Group’s half year results get the thumbs-up from company founder, chairman and CEO Benoît Gillmann

[By: BIO-UV Group]

French water treatment specialist BIO-UV Group has reported a 38% growth in BIO-SEA ballast water treatment system sales in the first half of the year, compared to the same period 2021.

Despite a year impacted by various geopolitical factors, the publicly listed company sold more than 100 BIO-SEA BWTS units in the first six months of the year. Demand is forecast to “remain very high” throughout the year, continuing into 2024.

The company reported half year revenues across the group’s maritime activities of €9.51M, with a current orderbook valued at €5.1M.

Commenting on the robust results, Benoît Gillmann, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BIO-UV Group, said: "In the current context affected by all kinds of tensions and inflation, BIO-UV Group's performance in the first half of 2022 is remarkable. Once again, I would like to thank the Group's teams who delivered an excellent performance with very solid fundamentals.

“We continue to make progress in our maritime business development strategy. With increasing temperatures and climate change likely to result in further changes to the marine eco system, an effective and properly maintained ballast water treatment remains a vital priority for the global shipping fleet. BIO-UV Group will continue to deliver relevant and competitive solutions to ensure shipowners are equipped with the best UV water treatment technology available.”

Last year, the BIO-UV Group introduced a new M-Series BIO-SEA ballast water treatment system for flow rates up to 2100m3/h, and earlier this year announced it now has the capability to offer complete turnkey BWTS services.

The company has ballast water treatment units for flow rates from 13m3/h up to 2100m3/h installed on a wide range of vessel types, including containerships, bulk carriers, multi-cargo vessels, cruiseships, passenger ferries, offshore vessels, naval ships and mega-yachts.

