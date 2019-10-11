Robert Allan Designs 18-Meter Fire-Floats for Bangladesh

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-11 23:23:11

Robert Allan Ltd. has delivered a design of two unique fire-floats to Khulna Shipyard Ltd in Bangladesh. The boats will measure 18.9 m x 5.3 m with a special hard chine semi-displacement hull designed for river service and fitted with twin open style skegs for debris protection. The all aluminum hulls will be powered by two 560 kW 6135SFM85 John Deere main engines for a speed of 20 knots. Reduction gears will be Reintjes WAF 244 with 2.5:1 reduction ratio driving stainless steel shafts and bronze propellers. Engines are easily removed from vessel via matching hatches in main deck and overhead in-house top. Self-propelled CFD simulations run by Robert Allan Ltd. confirm the design speed of 20 knots is achievable. A single Westerbeke 23.0 EGED generator provides electrical power.

Two 2,000 litre/minute fire pumps will be fitted, each driven by a 55 kW IVECO diesel engine. The pumps are located low in the boat so priming systems are not required. Two 2,000 litre/minute fire monitors are located on the house top within view of the operators in the pilothouse. Foam concentrate capacity is 500 litres and six hydrants are located fore and aft on the main deck.

Most of the accommodation is on main deck level including an officer’s cabin with attached WC, galley, mess, and seating for 12 fire fighters in an air-conditioned deckhouse. Overnight berths for six persons are located in the foc’sle. The joiner work utilizes aluminum honeycomb panelling to reduce weight.

Two boats are currently under construction at Khulna Shipyard Ltd for the Bangladesh Navy.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.