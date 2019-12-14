Robert Allan Delivers 50th Tug for Svitzer

Jim Hyslop, right, (Robert Allan Ltd.) presents Leonardo Sonzio (Svitzer) with a plaque commemorating the 50th tug

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-14 18:37:00

Robert Allan Ltd. and Svitzer A/S recently celebrated a significant milestone with the delivery of the 50th tug of a Robert Allan Ltd. design. Over the past 15+ years Robert Allan Ltd. and Svitzer have collaborated on a variety of projects; from compact and efficient harbor tugs such as the RApport 2400 Class vessels built in Brazil, to the TundRA 3400 icebreaking tugs built in Russia, to one of the largest and most powerful escort tugs in the world; RAstar 3900 Class built in Spain. Robert Allan Ltd. is proud to be involved with Svitzer and we are grateful for the confidence that Svitzer has in our design work.

