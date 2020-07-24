RMK Merrill-Stevens Names William Clewes CEO; Redevelopment and Reopen

By The Maritime Executive 07-23-2020 11:15:36

Florida’s first and most historic shipyard, RMK Merrill-Stevens, has unveiled industry veteran William Clewes as its new CEO. “I am excited about building a team and a new facility to bring the RMK Merrill-Stevens facility back to its former glory and beyond,” said Clewes in January after accepting the position. Clewes will lead the North and South yards, which straddle the Miami River, the ongoing redevelopment of both, upcoming renovations, and the grand reopening of the yards.

“I am here to build a team and facility to be part of the exciting future for the yacht community in South Florida, meeting customer satisfaction with a team of quality employees, and working together to do the right thing,” Clewes states. Clewes brings decades of experience in manufacturing and facilities management, process improvement, ISO systems, and lean manufacturing with him to the role. Clewes previously led the development of a $170M state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and served as the Director of Operations for Seaspan and Plant Manager for Canfor.

The first half of the year has not been easy on any business; however, Clewes has used this time to get comfortable in his new role and prepare the shipyard for future growth. “I have settled into the role of CEO understanding the challenges that the boating community faces in the yacht and commercial part of the business,” says Clewes. “I believe RMK MS is fully prepared to take the challenge on,” he continues. The ongoing pandemic has not changed the focus or plans for the North and South yards. Clewes says that he is “very optimistic that we will grow to be the premier superyacht facility to service the South Florida community in the coming years.”



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.