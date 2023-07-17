RMI to Support Energy Transition & NHS with Senior Leadership Team Growth

Bob Dudley, CEO of BP (Left) and Dr. Simon Le Clerc, Director of Business (NHS)

[By: RMI]

RMI, which has provided medical and support services in remote environments across the world for over 20 years, has strengthened its senior leadership team to support the expansion of its medical, technical and security services. The global company has appointed former CEO of BP, Bob Dudley, to its Board of Directors, and Dr. Simon Le Clerc as Director of Business (NHS).

Bob Dudley joins RMI following a tenure with BP spanning over 40 years, serving in a broad range of engineering, commercial, strategic, international and executive roles. An advocate for energy transition, he is currently the chair of the international Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), committed to accelerating the industry’s response to climate change. He brings to RMI a wealth of invaluable experience within key markets that will aid the company’s continued growth in the energy sector.

RMI has also welcomed the arrival of Dr. Simon Le Clerc as its new Director of Business (NHS).

Simon, who brings extensive clinical experience from his background as a Consultant in Emergency Medicine within the NHS and 24-year career in the British Army, is responsible for identifying and developing support services to the NHS.

Duncan Higham, Chief Executive Officer at RMI, welcomed the new additions, saying: “RMI is strengthening its senior leadership across multiple sectors, investing in our team to support those organisations involved in energy transition. In Simon, RMI has invested further in its clinical team in support of our work with the NHS. Bob and Simon bring something truly special to RMI, each with a level of industry-specific experience that will only reinforce our position within multiple sectors to support our clients.”

To learn more about RMI, visit: https://rmiglobalsolutions. com/.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.