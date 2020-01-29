rise-x.io Partners with Ascenz to Optimize Marine Fuel Spend

By The Maritime Executive 01-29-2020 02:24:17

rise-x.io has announced a new partnership with Ascenz, a trusted provider of premium, end-to-end solutions for the maritime industry and part of the global GTT group.

This partnership combines the Bunker Monitoring capabilities and services of Ascenz with rise-x.io’s QuayChain platform to automate the marine fuel supply chain to help customers in the sector to optimize their fuel spend and increase vessel profitability.

“QuayChain exploits advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, IoT, and blockchain technology to optimizes a vessels’ bunker spend and make it easier for ecosystem participants to do business together,” said Rowan Fenn, Co-founder and CEO at QuayChain. “Together with Ascenz, we have the capability to offer customers in the marine industry a comprehensive fuel management solution as a service including hardware, software, data and actionable insight.”

“We are excited to include rise-x.io and QuayChain in our Premium Partnership Program,” said Julien Glory, CEO of Ascenz. “We anticipate the demand for these types of digital solutions to continue to increase as the industry grapples with rising costs and increasing supply chain complexity in the wake of MARPOL 2020.”

“The shipping industry has enormous potential for digitalization, especially in the integration and optimization of commercial and operations processes,” said Fenn. “We look forward to working with Ascenz to drive the industry forward faster.”

