RINA and Shipparts.com Partner on Digital Equipment Procurement

Ms. Kelly Huang, Commercial Director, Greater China for RINA and Mr. Leo Liu, Chief Operating Officer for ShipParts.com By The Maritime Executive 10-20-2020 05:22:50

RINA, the ship classification multinational company, and ShipParts.com, a leading e-commerce platform for sourcing marine equipment, spare parts and services, have signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement to enhance the procurement efficiency of the shipping industry.

Thanks to this agreement, the marine supply industry and the ship operators will benefit from the added value and smooth procedures given by the partnership. Together, ShipParts.com and RINA will make the procurement of ship spare parts and equipment faster, easier and more cost-efficient. The connection between offer (makers and the certification provider) and demand (ship managers, ship repairers and shipyards) will be seamless and integrated through the use of a digital platform.

Over the signing ceremony, Ms. Kelly Huang, Commercial Director, Greater China for RINA said: “The digitalization of shipping industry is accelerating. The future of the sector will be shaped by new technologies, bringing with it benefits and new challenges. Through digitalization we see a more efficient and resilient shipping industry.”

Mr. Leo Liu, Chief Operating Officer for ShipParts.com, said: “RINA has a rich heritage of 160 years and a founding member of IACS. Among the pioneers of maritime data platforms with RINACube, RINA has stood out delivering tangible value to Users. We are privileged to be partnering with RINA in delivering digital solutions to the maritime industry.”

