RINA AiP for Blue Wasp Marine’s Pelican Performance Prediction Software

[By Blue Wasp Marine]

Software is first of its kind for wind assisted ships to gain class recognition

Blue Wasp Marine is pleased to announce that RINA has awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) for its Pelican performance prediction software for wind-assisted ships. With this, Pelican has become the first software of its kind to have received class recognition.

Rapid, reliable & cost-efficient

Pelican, the product of over ten years of PhD research, is able to simulate the performance of a ship equipped with wind assisted propulsion technologies using specific wind conditions and sea states. Uniquely, Pelican features a built-in force module for both aero- and hydrodynamics. With this, reliable performance predictions can be rapidly obtained without recourse to costly CFD or model testing for supporting the decision-making process during the design phase of the ship.

The software draws on a large database of wind propulsion systems comprising Flettner rotors, wingsails, turbosails and kitesails. Combining this with a dataset of over 1,500 simulation results of 60 hull variants, representing a broad range of commercial vessel types, Pelican informs investment and design-related decision making with regards to

installation of wind assisted propulsion. It can also be used to generate dedicated vessel models for weather routing and voyage optimisation applications.

Mission to decarbonise

The software was developed by Blue Wasp Marine, a team of marine engineers with a shared passion for both sailing and green technology. Founded in 2021, Blue Wasp Marine is on a mission to help decarbonise the shipping industry.

Blue Wasp Marine Co-Founder Giovanni Bordogna said, “We are delighted to have received this AiP. This is an important milestone for us. We have been working on the development of Pelican for many years, including during our PhD research and it’s very satisfying to see those efforts paying off in this way. The recognition that Pelican has received from RINA will enable us to better serve our clients and paves the way for increased maritime sustainability.”

On course for a sustainable future

Patrizio Di Francesco, EMEA Special Projects BD Manager at RINA said, “We are very pleased to validate the Pelican performance prediction software according to the newly published WAPS regulations and the IMO instruments. It has the ability to predict the decrease in fuel consumption and emissions based on the specific operational profile of the ship under investigation and to compare the different WAPS configurations to obtain the optimum one. Innovations such as Pelican are fundamental for enhancing digital solutions in the maritime sector, assisting all stakeholders in the navigation through the unexplored waters of decarbonization.”

Gavin Allwright, Secretary General of the International Windship Association said, “The well-deserved recognition of the Pelican performance prediction software is great news for Blue Wasp Marine and I am sure will be welcome by the shipping industry as a whole. Wind propulsion has the capability to contribute significantly to a reduction in maritime emissions. This AiP represents another important step towards the realisation of this potential.”

