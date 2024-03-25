RightShip & Sedna New Integration Partnership, Changing Risk Mananagement

[By: Sedna]

RightShip, the world’s leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) focused digital maritime platform has today announced a partnership with data-driven software company Sedna, to revolutionise how charterers manage and streamline their fixture decision-making process.

The agreement will see an integration of RightShip’s proprietary data into Sedna’s recently launched AI-driven solution, Pulse. The initial launch of Pulse is tailored for maritime chartering teams.

Customers will have the option to access vital information such as the RightShip Safety Score, GHG Rating and inspection status of vessels directly within the Pulse app. This reduces the need for charterers to switch between multiple platforms, significantly cutting down the time and effort required to evaluate potential deals.

Pulse is a new AI-driven solution from Sedna unlocking critical data that lives in the charterer’s inbox and turning it into a competitive advantage. Pulse sits on top of the email inbox, transforming its data into a single, consolidated and customisable view. This shortens the entire analysis process and allows charterers to find deals faster than the competition.

The partnership between RightShip and Sedna marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of maritime chartering. By leveraging advanced technology and data-driven solutions, charterers are better equipped to handle the complexities of the industry with greater efficiency and confidence.

Ajinkya Kadam, Director, Partnership for RightShip said: “Our partnership with Sedna reiterates our commitment to collaborating with maritime tech companies and our ability to adapt and integrate our solutions into the evolving chartering and trading workflows’’

Bill Dobie, Founder & CEO of Sedna also commented: “This exciting new partnership with RightShip exemplifies Sedna’s open ecosystem mindset. We want to connect with and leverage a growing suite of data sources and analysis tools so global trade professionals - in this case charterers’ day-to-day work becomes even more streamlined and informed. The inclusion of RightShip’s valuable data right within our Pulse app will make it an even more transformative experience for our customers.”

The new partnership between Sedna and RightShip advances the collaborative agenda of Sedna, who believes in an open partner ecosystem to further global trade’s digital transformation.